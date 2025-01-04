Two winning weeks in a row.

Does the season really have to end?

I struggled mightily with my picks this season, but the last two weeks have been good. I went 10-6 against the spread last week and 12-4 straight up. Finally some momentum, but it's too late if you ask me. My ATS record for the year is now 120-131-5 and the straight-up record is 165-91-0.

If I can have another good ATS week and keep it going throughout the playoffs, there is a chance I can get to over .500 for the season. After the giant hole I've been trying to climb out of all year, I will take it.

Let's keep it rolling.

Saturday, 4:30 p.m. ET (ABC/ESPN, fubo try for free)

The Ravens can lock up the division title with a victory. The Browns have been done for a long time. The Cleveland offense has been bad the past month, while the Ravens can score on anybody. Lamar Jackson has another big day as the Ravens roll.

Pick: Ravens 31, Browns 13

Saturday, 8 p.m. ET (ABC/ESPN, fubo try for free)

The Bengals are still in the playoff chase, but they need to win this and get help. The Steelers will know when this kicks off if they can win the division or not, depending on what the Ravens do. But it still will impact seeding. I think Baltimore wins, so the Steelers would not need the game. The Bengals and Joe Burrow take it.

Pick: Bengals 28, Steelers 23

Sunday, 1 p.m. ET (CBS, Paramount+)

The Eagles should be resting guys, but the Giants are so banged up it might not matter. It will be interesting to see what the Eagles do with Saquon Barkley. Even if he doesn't play, and other starters sit, I think the Eagles will still win this game. You can't sit them all.

Pick: Eagles 23, Giants 16

Sunday, 1 p.m. ET (Fox, fubo try for free)

The Saints are playing for nothing, while the Bucs are playing for the division title. That will matter. The Saints aren't playing well either. This one will get ugly. Baker Mayfield lights up the Saints as the Bucs take the NFC South.

Pick: Bucs 33, Saints 14

Sunday, 1 p.m. ET (CBS, Paramount+)

The Texans say they will play to win to try and get something good going into the playoffs, but how long will the starters play? The Titans are playing out the string and could end up with prime draft position with a loss. But something says they fight here.

Pick: Titans 20, Texans 17

Sunday, 1 p.m. ET (CBS, Paramount+)

The Falcons need this to have a shot at the playoffs. But they also need the Bucs to lose. Rookie Michael Penix Jr. has impressed in his two starts and should have success here against a Panthers defense that gave up five touchdown passes last week. The Panthers won't keep up.

Pick: Falcons 30, Panthers 20

Sunday, 1 p.m. ET (Fox, fubo try for free)

The Commanders are playing for seeding here, while the Cowboys are done. Dallas did beat the Commanders earlier this season with Cooper Rush at quarterback. I think they play well here, but lose it late as Jayden Daniels does his thing to win it.

Pick: Commanders 23, Cowboys 21

Sunday, 1 p.m. ET (Fox, fubo try for free)

The Packers are playing for seeding here, while the Bears are playing for nothing. The Packers need to bounce back after a loss to the Vikings. I think they do. Jordan Love throws it around to light up the Bears.

Pick: Packers 30, Bears 20

Sunday, 1 p.m. ET (Fox, fubo try for free)

This is a game featuring two teams playing for nothing. The Colts were awful in losing to the Giants last week. Jacksonville beat the Titans, but big deal. When two bad teams play with nothing at stake, take the home team. Colts win it.

Pick: Colts 27, Jaguars 14

Sunday, 1 p.m. ET (CBS, Paramount+)

The Bills will rest guys here to get ready for the playoffs. The Patriots played the Bills tough two weeks ago, so what's to think they won't play their backups even better this time? Look for Drake Maye to have a nice day as the Patriots' first-team group wins it.

Pick: Patriots 24, Bills 23

Sunday, 4:25 p.m. ET (Fox, fubo try for free)

The 49ers will likely be without Brock Purdy, which is a big problem. That means Josh Dobbs will start. The Cardinals played the Rams tough last week in a loss on the road and I think they will play well here. Without Purdy, Cardinals take it.

Pick: Cardinals 24, 49ers 20

Sunday, 4:25 p.m. ET (CBS, Paramount+)

The Chiefs will be resting guys, so this doesn't matter since they are locked as the top seed. But the Broncos need it to get into the playoffs. That's pressure. The Chiefs still have a lot of good players and Carson Wentz is capable at quarterback. They keep it close.

Pick: Broncos 20, Chiefs 17

Seattle Seahawks (-5.5) at Los Angeles Rams

Sunday, 4:25 p.m. ET (Fox, fubo try for free)

The Rams have clinched the division, so this can only have bearing on seeding. Yet it sounds like they will rest guys. It looks like Jimmy Garoppolo will start for the Rams at quarterback. The Seahawks have crumbled down the stretch. But I think they play well here as the Rams will be looking ahead to the playoffs. Seahawks take it.

Pick: Seahawks 23, Rams 17

Sunday, 4:25 p.m. ET (CBS, Paramount+)

The Raiders have already blown their draft spot, but they are playing for nothing. They will have an eye on vacation. The Chargers and Harbaugh aren't playing for much, especially if the Steelers win Saturday night, but I expect they will play to win here. Look for the Chargers to take it.

Pick: Chargers 29, Raiders 16

Sunday, 4:25 p.m. ET (Fox, fubo try for free)

The Dolphins need this game to have a playoff chance, but they might be without Tua Tagovailoa. This is also a second straight road game, which isn't easy. The Jets look like they have packed it in, but maybe one more game at home against the rival will get them to play. I think they will. Jets win it.

Pick: Jets 23, Dolphins 20

Minnesota Vikings (+3) at Detroit Lions

Sunday, 8:20 p.m. ET (NBC, fubo try for free)

This is the game of the week, the winner getting the top seed in the NFC. Both teams can score -- a lot. The difference is the Vikings have a little better defense. But the home field will be at play here and be the difference. I think the Vikings keep it close, but the Lions will win it.

Pick: Lions 34, Vikings 33