Los Angeles Chargers pass rusher Khalil Mack said recently that he would consider retiring from football after 11 years in the NFL. Instead, the nine-time Pro Bowler is set to return in 2025, according to ESPN, and will likely have a chance to explore the open market as a pending free agent.

Mack, who turns 34 in February, has never been an unrestricted free agent before. While he had a relatively quiet 2024 campaign under new Chargers coach Jim Harbaugh, logging his lowest sack and tackle-for-loss totals in three years, he's also one of the most accomplished pass rushers to ever do it, entering the offseason with 107.5 career sacks, which puts him in the top 35 of all time.

If Mack doesn't return to L.A., which teams could come calling? Here are some logical landing spots:

General manager Brian Gutekunst reportedly tried to land Mack via trade back in 2018, before the rival Chicago Bears acquired the all-star from the Las Vegas Raiders. Years later, the Packers could still use a proven edge rusher, this time to pair with Rashan Gary after Preston Smith's midseason departure. Perhaps his presence might also jumpstart the development of young Lukas Van Ness.

The Eagles have an up-and-comer off the edge in Nolan Smith, but they could sorely use added pass-rushing juice after big-ticket signing Bryce Huff failed to leave a mark in 2024. Mack enjoyed an All-Pro debut with the Bears back in 2018 when current Eagles defensive coordinator Vic Fangio oversaw Chicago's front, and he might be open to a slight discount if it means joining a bona fide contender.

Todd Bowles' defense was unusually porous for long stretches of the 2024 campaign, and the lack of a steady pass rush was a primary culprit. Mack could be the perfect plug-and-play rental to supplement younger swings at outside linebacker, helping the Bucs remain in the playoff hunt. As a bonus, Mack was born and raised just a couple hours from Tampa, in Fort Pierce, Florida.