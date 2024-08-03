Pro Football Hall of Fame 2024 induction ceremony takeaways: Steve McMichael enshrinement among top moments

The Pro Football Hall of Fame has seven new members as of Saturday. Defensive end Dwight Freeney, linebacker Randy Gradishar, returner Devin Hester, wide receiver Andre Johnson, defensive tackle Steve McMichael, defensive end Julius Peppers, and linebacker Patrick Willis are all now immortalized in Canton, Ohio as some of the very best to play the game.

The start of the festivities were delayed a bit due to weather, but turned out to be quite the spectacle for those watching and in attendance. The ceremony brought nostalgia of some of the top moments and teams in league history, along with some tugs at the heartstring particularly with McMichael, who has been battling ALS and received his gold jacket and saw his bust from his home surrounded by family and some former Bears teammates.

You can relive the ceremony moment-by-moment with our live blog below, but here are some main takeaways as the Pro Football Hall of Fame welcomed in the 2024 class.

'Mongo' gets his gold jacket

Without a doubt the most touching moment of the afternoon was the long-awaited induction of Chicago Bears legend Steve McMichael. McMichael, who was diagnosed with ALS in 2021, was unable to attend the ceremony in Canton, so the Pro Football Hall of Fame brought the ceremony to him.

Hall of Fame president Jim Porter, a number of McMichael's former Bears teammates, and his family were at his bedside in his home. There, his wife, Misty, along with their daughter unveiled his bust.

Devin Hester the first returner ever enshrined

Devin Hester became the first returner to be enshrined, and he gave an emotional speech about leaving your options open, because God's plans may be better than yours. Hester, who was introduced by his mother, spoke about how he initially wanted to play running back, but he accepted, then embraced God's calling. Because he did that, Hester became the best returner in modern NFL history.

Hester famously opened up Super Bowl XLI with a 92-yard kickoff return touchdown, something that had never been done before in a Super Bowl. His 19 career kickoff and punt return touchdowns are the most in NFL history, and by the way, that does not count the one field goal return touchdown he had.

Randy Gradishar's 35-year wait ends

Randy Gradishar had to wait longer than most to get his call to the Hall, but after 35 years the Denver Broncos legend has his cemented his place in Canton. He credited his eventual enshrinement, in part, to his friend Jay Cimino, who was the president and CEO of Phil Long Dealerships Cimino had helped keep his candidacy alive.

"Jay's 30-year vision and labor came to fruition," Gradishar said, via Pro Football Talk. "On January 26, I received the news I had waited 35 years to hear: I was chosen for the Pro Football Hall of Fame. I immediately called Jay. You can only imagine how we felt.

"Less than four weeks later, Gina Sacripanti, Phil Long Dealership's communications director called to say that Jay had passed. I buckled; it was a gut- punch. I stand here without Jay, but everything Jay built into my life stands before you."

Jim Irsay presents Dwight Freeney into the Hall of Fame

Colts owner Jim Irsay was the presenter for legendary pass rusher Dwight Freeney, who he called "arguably was the best Colt defensive player in our 60-plus year history." Freeney helped Indianapolis to a Super Bowl XLI title and is a member of the franchise's Ring of Honor.

In his speech, Freeney concluded by crediting his mother for teaching him that the tough battles can mold you into a better person.

"If you're a young, aspiring, future NFL player, let me say this: Football's not an easy game, and it can seem like it's an impossible journey," Freeney said, via Pro Football Talk. "But alwa remember that your hard work and sacrifice are the keys to opening the door to your dreams. People will call you too slow, too short, not tough enough, not strong enough. Use those words as fuel to ignite the internal fire that will motivate you and push to places you never thought were possible.

"All those bumps and bruises that make you want to quit. Fighting through that will make you into a better player and a better person. So I hope that you guys can look at my journey, and what I went through, and know that it's possible to become who you want to be."

Patrick Willis gives emotional tribute to his late mother

San Francisco 49ers legend Patrick Willis gave some wise words during his Hall of Fame speech, noting that you "cannot cheat the grind, for the grind knows what you put into it." On top of talking about his hard work as a player that led him to this induction, he also took a moment at the end to pay tribute to his late mother on what would've been her birthday.

"Momma, I know we didn't have the best of relationships, but I love you for getting me here," said Willis. "And allowing me the opportunity to go through this life as it has been. Today, I say thank you and happy birthday to you."

Julius Peppers shouts out Michael Jordan

While this is a day centered around football, Julius Peppers made sure he singled out NBA icon Michael Jordan, who was in attendance on Saturday in Canton to celebrate his friend Dwight Freeney.

"This ain't in my speech but I'm going to say it anyway," said Peppers. "While I'm talking about Chapel Hill and North Carolina, and I know this the Pro Football Hall of Fame, I ain't going to sit up here and act like my idol and one of the reasons I went to Chapel Hill is not in the building. The GOAT, His Airness, Michael Jordan. MJ, I want to thank you for the inspiration and the memories. Love you big bro."

Andre Johnson first ever Texan to enter Hall of Fame

For the first time in franchise history, the Houston Texans have a Hall of Famer. Andre Johnson was officially enshrined in Canton on Saturday in front of the entire current Texans team, who stuck around after playing in the Hall of Fame Game earlier this week. Johnson was the third overall pick of the Texans in 2003 and is the greatest wideout in franchise history. He owns the team records in receptions, receiving yards, and touchdown receptions.