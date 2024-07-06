The Green Bay Packers are looking to be better and more consistent on defense in 2024, which is why general manager Brian Gutekunst spent two of his first three draft picks on that side of the ball. One of those picks was linebacker Edgerrin Cooper out of Texas A&M, who was CBS Sports' No. 1 linebacker in the class.

Cooper is expected to make an immediate impact in Green Bay, and those in the Packers organization are excited about him. During the final minicamp practice, head coach Matt LaFleur even tried to call a play to fool Cooper, but the rookie didn't bite on the ploy, per the Packers' official website. Cooper's new running mate, Quay Walker, is also excited about what the first-year player has shown so far.

"He's showing flashes, getting downhill, playing, flying around," Walker said, via Packers.com "I just tell him, 'Don't do no thinking, bro. Just fly around. If you mess up, it is what it is. You a rookie. Just take what you can learn … and go from there.'"

CBS Sports NFL Draft expert Chris Trapasso graded the Cooper pick a "B+," pointing to his young age of 22, as well as his tendency to play downhill and be serviceable both in run support and coverage.

Cooper was named All-SEC First Team and AP All-America First Team last season after leading the SEC in tackles for loss with 17. His 84 total tackles marked a career high, and he notched eight sacks after recording just half a sack in his first three collegiate seasons. Cooper could be a unique weapon for new defensive coordinator Jeff Hafley to deploy, and just another one of these young players that is going to help the Packers get to where they want to go.