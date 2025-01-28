The Las Vegas Raiders have been on a tumultuous run. With the hiring of Pete Carroll, the team is now on its seventh head coach since 2021, and Raiders owner Mark Davis said this has all been the result of Jon Gruden getting "his head chopped off" by those on the outside.

On the day the Raiders introduced Carroll as their next coach, Davis spoke with reporters about the instability within the franchise. Davis said bringing in minority owner Tom Brady last year really help establish a vision on the football side of things, one the Raiders haven't had since Gruden resigned back in 2021.

"Bringing in Tom Brady was bringing in somebody on the football side that I had been lacking here at the organization," Davis said. "Back in 2018, with Jon Gruden, he was somebody I brought in and expected to really be that person on the football side that would bring stability to the organization. He had a 10-year contract and all that, and his head was chopped off. We were put in a really bad position as an organization."

In the midst of his fourth season in his second stint with the Raiders, Gruden resigned after leaked emails showed him using homophobic, misogynistic and racist language in conversations with others within the NFL.

Since Gruden stepped down, Las Vegas has been led by Rich Bisaccia, Josh McDaniels, Antonio Pearce and now Carroll. Davis said he wants to get back to the process the team was following when Gruden was leading the way.

"We want to build something here, and that's been the process all along," Davis said. "Like I said, it got kind of offset or blown up when Jon Gruden was sent away."

Carroll does bring an impressive resume with him to Las Vegas. In his 14 seasons as the head coach of the Seattle Seahawks, Carroll led the team to a 137-89-1 record, 12 playoff appearances and a Super Bowl victory.