In the span of three days, the Las Vegas Raiders found their new general manager and new head coach. After hiring former Tampa Bay Buccaneers executive John Spytek on Wednesday, the Raiders tabbed former Seattle Seahawks head coach Pete Carroll as their new lead man.

Carroll will become the oldest head coach in NFL history when he turns 74 in September, but the Raiders clearly view him as someone able to get this franchise back on the right track. There are plenty of issues Vegas needs to address this offseason following a 4-13 campaign, and no issue looms larger than the quarterback. The Raiders hold the No. 6 overall selection in the 2025 NFL Draft, which may not be good enough to land someone like Cam Ward or Shedeur Sanders. Vegas could again opt to find a signal-caller in free agency, which means a Seahawks reunion could be in the works.

The Athletic reports that one free agent quarterback to keep an eye on is Russell Wilson. Wilson and Carroll did not end their Seahawks days on the best of terms, but they reportedly have hashed out their issues, and Wilson could serve as a bridge quarterback while Vegas searches for a long-term answer.

While Carroll and Wilson went to two Super Bowls together, The Athletic previously reported they clashed over the offense and direction of the team. Wilson even reportedly asked Seahawks ownership to fire Carroll and general manager John Schneider -- something Wilson claimed was untrue. ESPN also reported that Wilson wanted out of Seattle, as he believed Carroll and the organization were holding him back. The Seahawks traded Wilson to the Denver Broncos ahead of the 2022 season, while Carroll "stepped down" in Seattle following the 2023 season.

After a disastrous two seasons in Denver, Wilson was released and signed with the Pittsburgh Steelers this offseason. He went 6-5 as the starter, and completed 63.7% of his passes for 2,482 yards, 16 touchdowns and five interceptions. Wilson helped Pittsburgh reach the postseason, but the Steelers were blown out by the Baltimore Ravens on Wild Card Weekend, 28-14.

Wilson has said multiple times he would like to re-sign with the Steelers this offseason, but another potential landing spot may have just become more attractive.