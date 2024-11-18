Brock Bowers is having one of the best rookie seasons for a tight end in NFL history, and it's largely gone unnoticed because of the Las Vegas Raiders' constant quarterback problem. No matter if it's Gardner Minshew or Aidan O'Connell, Bowers continues to produce at a high level.

Through the first 11 weeks of the season, Bowers has 70 catches for 706 yards and three touchdowns (10.1 yards per catch). Bowers is the first player in NFL history to have 70 catches after the first 11 weeks of his rookie season -- passing the mark set by Puka Nacua last season (Nacua had 69 catches).

Most catches through Week 11 -- rookie season

Year Player Receptions Games played 2024 Brock Bowers (Raiders) 70 10 2023 Puka Nacua (Rams) 69 10 2021 Jayden Waddle (Dolphins) 68 11 2018 Saquon Barkley (Giants) 64 10 1988 Keith Jackson (Eagles) 62 11

Bowers is on pace for 119 catches in 2024, which would be the most for any tight end in NFL history (Zach Ertz holds the mark at 116 in 2018). He's also on pace for 1,200 receiving yards, which would be the most for any rookie tight end in NFL history. Bowers would also be the 10th tight end to have 1,200+ receiving yards in a season.

The record for most receptions by a rookie tight end is 86 by Sam LaPorta last season (Keith Jackson previously had the record of 81 in 1988). Mike Ditka has the receiving yards record for rookie tight ends with 1,076 in 1961.

Bowers is set to shatter the two major rookie marks for tight ends in his first season with the Raiders, while also being on an historic pace amongst all rookie pass catchers. What Bowers has accomplished through 11 weeks has been unmatched in league history.