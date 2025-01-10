Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Demarcus Robinson has been charged with one misdemeanor count of driving under the influence of alcohol, according to the Associated Press. This charge stems from Robinson's arrest in late November shortly after the team's matchup against the Philadelphia Eagles where he was apprehended on suspicion of DUI. The AP cites court records that say Robinson is scheduled to be arraigned in February at a courthouse in Van Nuys.

At the time of his arrest, Robinson, 30, was stopped by law enforcement after he was allegedly driving over 100 mph in an area not far from the Rams' practice facility. Upon questioning by authorities, Robinson is said to have shown signs of being intoxicated.

Despite this latest court filing officially charging Robinson with DUI, the wide receiver is still expected to play in Los Angeles' playoff matchup against the Minnesota Vikings on Monday to conclude Wild Card Weekend. Once the legal process is worked through, however, Robinson could find himself in the crosshairs of the NFL as he could be in violation of the league's personal conduct policy. That could open him up to a potential fine or suspension.

Demarcus Robinson LAR • WR • #15 TAR 64 REC 31 REC YDs 505 REC TD 7 FL 0 View Profile

Robinson is playing in his second season with the Rams after signing with the franchise in June of 2023. He initially entered the league as a fourth-round draft choice of the Kansas City Chiefs out of Florida. After spending five seasons with K.C., including the club's Super Bowl LIV run in 2019, Robinson had a brief stint with the Las Vegas Raiders before signing with the Baltimore Ravens for the 2022 season. For his career, he's caught 250 passes for 3,013 yards, and 27 touchdowns over nine seasons.

Due to the wildfires that have engulfed the Los Angeles area, the Rams wild-card playoff matchup with the Vikings has been moved to State Farm Stadium outside of Phoenix.