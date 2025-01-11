The NFC playoffs consist of one of the best fields in the conference in years. The Minnesota Vikings are a 14-win wild-card team and the Green Bay Packers an an 11-win No. 7 seed, which showcases the depth of the conference. The NFC is also top-heavy with the Detroit Lions (15-2) and Philadelphia Eagles (14-3) as the top two seeds in the conference, each having an excellent opportunity to go to the Super Bowl.

With the NFC playoff field being so strong, which teams have the difference-makers who will contribute to a deep playoff run. Can these teams win playoff games if these players don't perform at a high level? Let's take a look at the five most-important non-quarterbacks in the NFC, and how big of an impact these players have on their teams.

These players are vital to their teams and the unit on that side of the ball. How these players perform will determine the impact of the game they are playing and their team's chances of advancing in the playoffs.

Note: Plenty of players were under consideration, including some of the biggest playmakers in the game (i.e. Justin Jefferson, A.J. Brown, Penei Sewell, Kobie Turner, Zack Baun)

5. Kerby Joseph, Lions

Joseph has emerged as one of the best safeties in football this year and should be in consideration for an All-Pro selection. Joseph led the NFL with nine interceptions as a turnover machine on the Lions defense. Opposing quarterbacks targeting Joseph had a 44.4 passer rating against him, throwing only two touchdowns.

Joseph also had 83 tackles and 12 passes defended in playing all 17 games. Of all the injuries on the Lions defense, Joseph was the mainstay. He demonstrated his impact late in the season, only being targeted as the primary defender once and allowing 8 yards.

The Lions defense has a chance with Joseph on the field, even with all the injuries to that unit.

The Rams have one of the young superstar receivers in the NFL in Nacua, and one of the top route runners in the playoffs. Nacua backed up his record-setting rookie year with a strong sophomore campaign, having 79 catches for 990 yards and and three touchdowns in 11 games -- averaging 90.3 receiving yards per game.

Nacua averages 88.4 receiving yards per game in his career, the second highest by any player in NFL history. Included in those first two seasons are 12 games with 100+ receiving yards, the most for any player in league history. Nacua also has proven he can show up in the playoffs, having nine catches for 181 yards in his playoff debut -- the most yards by any rookie in a game in league history.

Matthew Stafford's top target is Nacua, who is vital toward the Rams scoring points this postseason. The Rams offense is efficient because of Nacua's route running and ability to get open.

3. Andrew Van Ginkel, Vikings

There are plenty of stars on the Vikings who are difference-makers, but their defense doesn't get to the quarterback consistently without Van Ginkel. Given an opportunity to use his skill set in Brian Flores' defense, Van Ginkel finished with 11.5 sacks on the year (tied for eighth in the league) and 18 tackles for loss (tied for fourth with teammate Jonathan Greenard).

Van Ginkel had 49 pressures and 19 quarterback hits, but was a dual-threat linebacker in coverage. Opposing quarterbacks had a 71.6 passer rating targeting Van Ginkel as the primary defender, as he had two interceptions returned for touchdowns -- the only player in the league to accomplish that feat this season.

The Vikings jumped from 18th in points allowed per possession (1.91) to fourth (1.72) in large part because of the presence of Van Ginkel. He's the player who can make the game-changing play on that side of the ball for Minnesota.

The Lions have so many impactful players on offense, any one of their playmakers could be mentioned. St. Brown is the consistent threat on the unit, as he's coming off his third straight 100-catch, 1,000-yard season in Detroit. Jared Goff's most trusted target ended up with a career-high catch rate of 81.6% en route to 115 catches for 1,263 yards and 12 touchdowns.

St. Brown doesn't have the game-breaking speed of Jahmyr Gibbs or big-play touchdown ability of Jameson Williams, yet he's the one Goff looks for on third and fourth down to move the chains. He's arguably the best slot receiver in football and always finds a way to get open. If the Lions need a play, St. Brown is there to make one.

Goff had a 136.8 passer rating targeting St. Brown this season, showcasing how important he is to the Lions offense. If Detroit makes the Super Bowl, St. Brown will play a huge role in the Lions getting there.

1. Saquon Barkley, Eagles

Barkley had an MVP-caliber season in his first year in Philadelphia, rushing for 2,005 yards and averaging 5.8 yards per carry. He also had 2,283 yards from scrimmage, which also led the league.

Where Barkley's impact took place was in the second half of games, as he rushed for the most second-half yards by any running back since the play-by-play era began in 1991 (1,245). Barkley averaged 6.7 yards per carry in the second half, along with eight touchdowns -- four of which went for 60+ yards.

There's a reason the Eagles outscored their opponents 252-152 in the second half of games. They also were fourth in the league in offensive points per game (14.7) and second in rush yards per game (105.6) after halftime. The Eagles closed out games because of Barkley.

If the Eagles have a late lead, they are very tough to beat with Barkley finishing games.