The Kansas City Chiefs will be playing their first game on Monday night without wide receiver Rashee Rice, who suffered what is believed to be a season-ending knee injury last week vs. the Los Angeles Chargers. One of the players expected to step up in his stead is first-round pick Xavier Worthy.

The former Texas Longhorn arrived at Arrowhead Stadium on Monday night prior to the prime-time showdown against the New Orleans Saints sporting a Rashee Rice shirt to support his teammate.

While Rice has not officially been ruled out for the rest of the 2024 season just yet, the Chiefs did place him on injured reserve last week. Monday evening, NFL Media reported that Rice's LCL may be the only ligament that needs a repair. If his ACL does not require surgery, Rice's recovery timetable would not be as long. More testing is required to confirm this.

Rice caught 24 passes for 288 yards and two touchdowns in his three games played for the Chiefs this season. He had one of the best rookie campaigns for any Chiefs wideout ever in 2023, catching 79 passes for 938 yards and seven touchdowns while Kansas City went on to win the Super Bowl.