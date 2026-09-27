Baltimore Ravens five-time Pro Bowl running back Derrick Henry is now at the point in his career where he can climb the NFL's all-time rushing record books nearly every week. Henry's ascent up the league's all-time rushing list continued in Week 3 against the Dallas Cowboys in Brazil.

Up to 36 yards and two rushing touchdowns on 10 carries in the first half, he surpassed Pro Football Hall of Famer Eric Dickerson (13,259 career rushing yards) for the ninth-most in NFL history. Dickerson is still the NFL's single-season rushing yards leader with his 2,105 from the 1984 season, but he now looks up to Henry on the career rushing leaderboard.

NFL all-time rushing yards leaders Rushing yards 6. Curtis Martin 14,101 7. LaDainian Tomlinson 13,684 8. Jerome Bettis 13,662 9. Derrick Henry 13,356 (and counting) 10. Eric Dickerson 13,259

* Emmitt Smith is all-time leader with 18,355

Henry, 32, entered Week 3 leading the league in carries (672), rushing yards (3,728), and rushing touchdowns (36) since teaming up with the Ravens and two-time NFL MVP quarterback Lamar Jackson in 2024. Safe to say he'll have Pro Football Hall of Famer Jerome Bettis, No. 8 on the all-time rushing list, sweating in a few weeks.