Lamar Jackson's kryptonite this point in his career has been the Pittsburgh Steelers. While he has been dominant in the regular season against just about everyone else, the league's two-time MVP is just 1-3 against Pittsburgh entering this Sunday's Ravens-Steelers AFC North showdown.

Jackson's lone win against the Steelers came in his first start against Pittsburgh in 2019. He's thrown four touchdowns against seven interceptions against Baltimore's longtime division rival.

"I don't know what it is, man," Jackson said of his past struggles with Pittsburgh, via ESPN. "Last year, we [were] supposed to [beat] them, but things just didn't go our way; the football gods weren't on our side. But it's a whole other year, it's a new year, [and] I'm looking forward to the game."

Lamar Jackson BAL • QB • #8 CMP% 69.1 YDs 2669 TD 24 INT 2 YD/Att 9.27 View Profile

Dropped passes and an end zone interception by then-Steelers rookie cornerback Joey Porter Jr. and a game-winning touchdown pass from Kenny Pickett to George Pickens were the primary reasons why Baltimore was upset by Pittsburgh in Week 5 of the 2023 season, the only time Jackson faced the Steelers last year.

The Steelers defense presents a daunting challenge for Jackson and the Ravens, who have scored more points than any team in football so far this year. Pittsburgh's defense, which is currently second in the NFL in fewest points allowed, is also fourth in the NFL against the run and in red zone efficiency.

Pittsburgh's defense has received big contributions this year from two former Ravens: safety DeShon Elliott and linebacker Patrick Queen. Both players are embracing being on the other side of the rivalry. They're motivated to have success against a team that, in their words, didn't want them.

"I didn't get the offer back," Queen said of not getting re-signed by Baltimore, "and it is definitely kind upsetting being there for four years and the bond that you grow with your teammates and stuff. The first few months, you definitely go through those feelings.

"Now after playing games, you just go by and just want to win games. You want to win with your teammates, your new teammates; you want to bond with those guys. Everything that you do as far as the organization that you're at now. I will have feelings. Obviously anybody in my position would this week, so I'm just taking one day at a time, whatever happens, happens."

Pittsburgh's defense is surely motivated to drop Jackson's record against them to 1-4 on Sunday. But Jackson is equally motivated to have success on Sunday. Jackson, a MVP candidate once again this year, has relied less on his legs and more on his arm this year more than he has in past years. Along with having an improved receiving corps and offensive line, Jackson has a perfect complement in the backfield in Derrick Henry, who like Jackson is enjoying an MVP-caliber season.

Unlike past years, Jackson doesn't have the burden of having to be a one-man show for the Ravens offense to succeed. That could lead to a different result this time around against a team that has Jackson's number up to this point.

"There were different guys last year, and it's a different unit this year, but it's always the same goal; we want to win," Jackson said. "We want to be the ones that come out victorious, and that's going to be the goal going into this game."