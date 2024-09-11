Lamar Jackson is back. The quarterback returned to practice Wednesday after missing Monday's session. On Wednesday, Jackson revealed that he was healthy enough to practice Monday, but it was decided that he would take the day off.

Earlier in the week, head coach John Harbaugh would not explain whether the absence of his starter was for a personal reason or if it was injury related.

Harbaugh joked that the injury report comes out Wednesday and we will all know then. Jackson was reportedly was dealing with soreness, per the Ravens official website, following the 2024 league opener against the Kansas City Chiefs, but he maintains that he was good to go.

Here is a look at Jackson ahead of their Week 2 matchup:

Jackson and the Ravens narrowly fell to the defending Super Bowl champions on "Thursday Night Football," losing 27-20. In the loss, Jackson went 26 of 41 passing with 273 passing yards and 1 touchdown along with 16 carries -- the most he's had in a single game since 2021 -- for 122 yards.

The team's only absence from the portion of practice open to the media Wednesday was outside linebacker Kyle Van Noy, who fractured his orbital bone during last week's game.

The Ravens are looking to bounce back from their 0-1 start when they host the Las Vegas Raiders this week. The Raiders also enter the game at 0-1, coming off a 22-10 loss to the Los Angeles Chargers.