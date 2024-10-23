Already the NFL's highest-scoring unit, the Baltimore Ravens offense is slated to become even more productive in the coming weeks.

The team is planning to open the 21-day practice window this week for running back Keaton Mitchell, who hasn't played since sustaining a severe knee injury last December. When the window is opened, the Ravens will have 21 days to either add Mitchell to the 53-man roster or place him on injured reserve, which would end his season.

If he is healthy, Mitchell's addition to the Ravens offense would be significant. He would provide valuable depth behind Derrick Henry and Justice Hill while giving Baltimore another option in the backfield.

Through seven weeks, only five players have carried the ball for the Ravens, who lead the NFL in rushing yards gained and average yards per carry. Henry leads the way with 134 carries, and right behind him is quarterback Lamar Jackson, who has toted the rock 73 times. Hill has received just 25 carries so far.

An undrafted rookie last season, Mitchell quickly made his impact felt. In his second career game, Mitchell ran for 138 yards and a touchdown on just nine carries during Baltimore's blowout win over Seattle in Week 9. Over a six-week span, Mitchell rushed for 396 yards and two scores (while averaging 5.9 yards per carry) while also catching nine of 11 targets for 93 more yards prior to sustaining his season-ending injury.

Keaton Mitchell BAL • RB • #34 Att 0 Yds 0 TD 0 FL 0 View Profile

If activated, Mitchell will join a Baltimore offense that has been the catalyst for the team's 5-2 start. The unit features two MVP candidates in Jackson and Henry, a budding receiving duo in Zay Flowers and Rashod Bateman, and arguably the league's best trio of tight ends in Mark Andrews, Isaiah Likely and Charlie Kolar.