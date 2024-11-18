Justin Tucker has been the kicker for the Baltimore Ravens since 2012, and this season has clearly been the worst of the veteran's 13-year career.

Tucker, hitting just 72.7% of his field goal attempts this season, is no longer the most accurate kicker in NFL history as the result of his struggles in 2024. He has a career field goal percentage of 89.348%, second in NFL history to Eddy Pineiro at 89.381%. Harrison Butker is third at 89.212%.

Despite Tucker's ongoing accuracy issues, the Ravens have no plans on moving on after a poor performance in their Week 11 loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers.

"The best option right now is to get Justin back on point," Ravens head coach John Harbaugh said Monday, via The Athletic. "We certainly haven't lost any confidence in Justin Tucker. He's definitely our best option."

Tucker struggled in Sunday's loss to Pittsburgh, finishing 1 of 3 with all the kicks from 40+ yards out. The Ravens lost by two points, adding how vital Tucker's struggles have been.

The 72.7% conversion rate is easily a career low for Tucker (his previous low was 85.3% in 2014). Tucker has hit just 16 of 22 field goals this season, and is just 3 of 7 from 50+ yards. Over the last two seasons, Tucker is just 4 of 12 on field goal attempts over 50+ yards and 15 of 18 from 40+ yards.

Tucker addressed his struggles on Sunday after the loss, responding "not really, no" when asked if there was a common denominator with his missed kicks even though they've all been wide left. "Each kick is its own kick." Tucker did say he made a tweak before his third kick, which resulted in him drilling a 54-yard field goal in the third quarter. He also made his only extra point.

The Ravens will roll with Tucker, and work with him to get through this latest funk. No changes are coming.

Tucker was the most accurate kicker in NFL history since the 2016 season, taking the title from Dan Bailey (90.566% in 2015). Prior to Bailey, Tucker took the most accurate kicker title from Mike Vanderjagt (whose final season was in 2006) at 86.466%. Nate Kaeding was also the most accurate kicker in NFL history from 2008 to 2011, taking the title from Vanderjagt for a few years.