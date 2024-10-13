Ravens vs. Commanders takeaways: Lamar Jackson cools off red-hot Jayden Daniels to secure fourth straight win

The Baltimore Ravens won their fourth straight game in Week 6, as they defeated the previously red-hot Washington Commanders, 30-23. This matchup between the reigning Heisman Trophy winner and reigning NFL MVP was highly anticipated, and both quarterbacks certainly delivered.

Lamar Jackson completed 20 of 26 passes for 323 yards, one touchdown and one interception, while Derrick Henry again led the Ravens rushing attack with 132 yards and two touchdowns. Jackson's No. 1 wideout, Zay Flowers, also had himself a career day with 132 receiving yards on nine catches.

As for the Commanders, Jayden Daniels shined despite the loss. He completed 24 of 35 passes for a career-high 269 yards and two touchdowns. Washington entered this matchup with the No. 2 rushing offense behind Baltimore, but Austin Ekeler and Jeremy McNichols combined for just 30 rushing yards on 11 combined attempts. That led the Commanders to attack through the air, and Terry McLaurin was again Daniels' favorite target. He caught a team-high six passes for 53 yards and two touchdowns.

Let's take a look at what went down in Baltimore on Sunday.

Why the Ravens won

The NFL world was expecting fireworks in this matchup, and if you were curious, the Over did indeed hit. The Ravens won because they were much more efficient on offense. Jackson passed for 323 yards, Henry rushed for 132 yards plus two scores and Flowers had 132 yards receiving.

Baltimore racked up 484 yards of total offense, and scored on its final five drives if we aren't counting the last possession, where the Ravens ran out the clock. This Ravens offense has established itself as one of the best in the NFL. They have recorded 475 yards of total offense in back-to-back games for the second time in team history, and are the first team in NFL history to out-rush their opponents by 100 yards in each of the first six games of the season.

Just look at what they've accomplished over the past few weeks:

Week Opponent Total yards Points scored 4 Buffalo Bills 427 35 5 Cincinnati Bengals 520 41 6 Washington Commanders 484 30

Why the Commanders lost

The Commanders lost on both sides of the ball on Sunday. They recorded just 305 yards of total offense, and went 4 of 12 on third downs, but the defense really hurt them.

Washington's defense is not one of the best in the league, and this is something we knew coming into this matchup. Remember, the Bengals did not punt once or turn the ball over in that Monday night shootout a few weeks ago. This Sunday against the Ravens, Washington forced one punt and recorded its first interception of the season. That was not enough to win the game.

If this Commanders team wants to win, they have to be the best offense on the field. If you want to be the best offense on the field, you have to ... be on the field. The Ravens won the time of possession battle, 36:08 to 23:52, and put together three drives that went for at least 78 yards -- including two 90-yard drives.

Turning point

Up a touchdown, the Ravens took over at their own 30-yard line with 2:48 remaining in the fourth quarter. The Commanders had two timeouts plus the two-minute warning to stop the clock. However, Henry ran for 27 yards on a second-and-8, and then Jackson converted a third-and-1 minutes later to ice the game. The Commanders defense needed one stop to give the offense a chance, and they couldn't get one.

Play of the game

Washington didn't get to the Baltimore 6-yard line to kick a field goal down double digits in the fourth quarter. On fourth-and-goal, Kliff Kingsbury dialed up a Daniels-McLaurin timing route, and it worked to perfection.

What's next

The Commanders return home to host Andy Dalton and the Carolina Panthers. As for the Ravens, they will hit the road to play the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on "Monday Night Football."