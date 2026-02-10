Los Angeles Rams starting offensive lineman Rob Havenstein announced his retirement after 11 seasons in the NFL. Havenstein, who missed several games in 2025 due to injury, spent his entire career with the Rams, who selected him in the second round of the 2015 NFL Draft.

"Thank you to all my teammates, coaches, and fans who have supported me and helped me over these past 11 years," Havenstein wrote on social media. "I have had the time of my life with the Los Angeles Rams (formerly known as the St. Louis Rams) and can't thank the whole organization enough for giving me a shot back in 2015... As this chapter ends, I couldn't be more grateful, hopeful and excited to see what comes next!"

Havenstein, a product of Wisconsin, started 13 games at right tackle as a rookie -- while the Rams were still located in St. Louis -- and held that spot for the majority of his career. He was a member of the PFWA All-Rookie Team while blocking for former Rams running back Todd Gurley, who earned 2015 NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year honors.

Havenstein maintained his spot at right tackle in 2017 when the Rams hired coach Sean McVay, who took Los Angeles to its first of two consecutive NFL playoff appearances in his first season with the franchise. With McVay leading the charge, Havenstein was a starter for the Los Angeles teams that won four NFC West titles, two NFC Championships, and one Super Bowl. He was in the lineup for Los Angeles' first seven games in 2025 but was placed on injured reserve in November due to knee and ankle bursitis. Havenstein was on the last year of a three-year, $34.5 million contract extension during the 2025 season.