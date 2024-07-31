Pittsburgh Steelers rookie wideout Roman Wilson suffered an ankle sprain during Tuesday's practice and left the field in a cart. Wilson is currently being labeled as week-to-week, according to ESPN, with the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reporting that Wilson will be out for at least two weeks.

The injury occurred when Wilson was rolled up on during a jet sweep, but was able to leave the field under his own power before being taken back to the facility on a cart.

"It was unfortunate we had an injury today, man," Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin said. "Roman hurt his ankle on the tackle, and so we'll have more information regarding the length of his status in terms of how long he might be out."

Wilson was selected by the Steelers in the third round of the 2024 NFL Draft after catching 48 passes for 789 yards and a whopping 12 touchdowns in his final season with the eventual national champion Michigan Wolverines. His career campaign earned him Second Team All-Big Ten honors.

Wilson is going to have an opportunity to make an immediate impact on the Steelers offense with Diontae Johnson now in Carolina. CBS Sports' Bryan DeArdo noted that Wilson has flashed his speed at training camp by getting behind the Steelers secondary multiple times, and "plays with a fearlessness that conjures up memories of Hines Ward."

It'll be interesting to see if Wilson's injury will compel the Steelers to explore trading for a receiver. To this point, Pittsburgh has stood pat at receiver despite ongoing rumors that the Steelers have been looking into signing a big-name receiver.