LATROBE, Pa. -- Training camp is an opportunity for NFL teams to get answers to important questions. But when it comes to the NFL's new kickoff rules, Mike Tomlin plans to use things outside of camp to get a better understanding of the changes, including a video game.

"I think anybody that's saying they've got a handle on it is probably either lying or naive," Tomlin said following a recent practice. "There's no video. All we have are words on a page. I think that's a component of it that makes it exciting. ... I'd imagine there's a lot of guys in my position who are going to be watching the Hall of Fame Game to see what it looks like. I'll be looking at the EA sports game to see what it looks like. It's just uncharted territory."

While the kickoff rules remain an enigma, several questions started to get answered during the first week of Steelers camp. Here are six observations from Pittsburgh's first four practices.

QB battle?

Justin Fields PIT • QB • #2 CMP% 61.4 YDs 2562 TD 16 INT 9 YD/Att 6.92 View Profile

No, there hasn't and continues to not be a position battle between Justin Fields and Russell Wilson. Wilson has the keys to the proverbial car, and that won't change barring unforeseen circumstances.

Wilson's calf injury, however, did provide Fields a chance to work with the first-team offense during the first week of camp. During that time, Fields confirmed that he still has the potential that made him the Bears' first-round pick back in 2021. He throws a great deep ball, has a Fran Tarkenton-like ability when it comes to alluding defenders in the backfield and is a dangerous runner. But consistency continues to be a challenge.

The Steelers knew Fields wasn't a finished product when they acquired him, and (barring injury or subpar play from Wilson) are using this season as a developmental one, a luxury he never enjoyed with the Bears. If all goes well, Fields will earn consideration to be the team's starting quarterback moving forward.

If anything, Fields' performance last week may have helped convince Arthur Smith to put in some packages for him, especially in the red zone.

Speedy Steelers

Anyone who has followed the Steelers this offseason likely noticed a common denominator among many of the new acquisitions: speed. That speed was noticeable during the first week of camp, especially at receiver.

Van Jefferson, a veteran wideout who won a Super Bowl with the Rams back in 2021, ran a 4.39-second 40-yard-dash at his pro day at Florida back in 2020. Jefferson parlayed his speed into a deep reception on a pass thrown by Fields during the first day of camp.

Like Jefferson, rookie Roman Wilson ran a 4.39-second 40-yard dash at this past year's NFL Scouting Combine. Also like Jefferson, Wilson has flashed his speed at camp by getting behind the defense on several plays during the first week.

Pittsburgh added speed on defense, too. Rookie linebacker Payton Wilson ran a 4.43-second 40-yard dash at this year's combine. Cornerback Donte Jackson, acquired by Carolina in the Diontae Johnson trade, ran a blazing 4.32-second 40-yard dash back at the 2018 Combine. It's no coincidence that both players stood out during the first week of camp.

Receivers motivated to show their worth

George Pickens PIT • WR • #14 TAR 106 REC 63 REC YDs 1140 REC TD 5 FL 0 View Profile

Both Calvin Austin III and George Pickens gave notable answers when asked about the Steelers' receiving corps and the ongoing narrative that the group needs outside help.

"We hear the talk and stuff," Austin told CBS Sports following last Thursday's practice. "As players and competitors, we don't need any more motivation. ... But that extra stuff is a little, you know, we're competitors at the end of the day. So it's like OK, doubt me. Cool, we'll see."

"Nah, I think we're good enough," added Pickens the following day.

So far, Pittsburgh's wideouts have backed up their words with actions. Austin has made more than his fair share of plays, including a nifty touchdown catch in Seven Shots on Saturday on a throw by Fields. Pickens has continued to make plays that make you think this is the year he is going to truly become a star.

Jefferson and Wilson also made plays, with the later showing early signs that he will join the long list of successful NFL wideouts who have been drafted by Pittsburgh. Wilson has good hands and plays with a fearlessness that conjures up memories of Hines Ward.

Pittsburgh's receiving corps isn't just the receivers, though. The Steelers routinely used multiple tight sets during the first week of camp, and that is something Pittsburgh fans can expect to see regularly during the regular season. That should mean a significant amount of passes being thrown to tight ends Pat Freiermuth, Connor Heyward and Darnell Washington.

Warren ready to roll

Jaylen Warren PIT • RB • #30 Att 149 Yds 784 TD 4 FL 2 View Profile

Already expected to have an increased role in the offense, Jaylen Warren increased his odds at getting more work this year after arriving in camp in phenomenal shape. The third-year running back said following Saturday's practice that he focused more on running this offseason, and that decision is already paying dividends.

"I feel like I'm able to run all day," Warren said. "It (also) helps a lot because my focus doesn't get as challenged as it would if I was fatigued."

A physical runner, Warren displayed his game-breaking ability last year in Cleveland when he recorded the Steelers' longest touchdown run (74 yards) since 2014. Expect Warren to continue to bring that element of his game to Pittsburgh's offense in 2024. It's also safe to expect that Warren will get an increased workload this season after seeing it double from his rookie year to his second season.

Defense has the look of a dominant unit

No unit is perfect, but when looking at the Steelers' starting defensive lineup during camp, it was hard to see many weaknesses. This unit has a chance at being the franchise's best defense in quite some time.

A big reason why are the additions of Jackson, Patrick Queen and DeShon Elliott. All three stood out during the first week of camp, especially Jackson, who batted down several passes on Thursday before recording the first pick of camp on Sunday.

Along with their newcomers, the Steelers defense features arguably the NFL's top defenders in T.J. Watt, an All-Pro in safety Minkah Fitzpatrick, and a six-time defensive tackle in Cam Heyward who is back at full strength after an injury plagued him for the majority of the 2023 season.

O-line position battles

By far, the biggest position battles to keep an eye on rest on the offensive line. Rookie Zach Frazier and veteran Nate Herbig are vying for the starting center job. First-round pick Troy Fautanu is trying to earn the starting job at right tackle. If he does, 2023 first-round pick Broderick Jones will replace veteran Dan Moore Jr. at left tackle.

While it's too early to make predictions, Herbig appears to have the edge over Frazier, the Steelers' second-round pick who was among the Steelers players who had to run a lap during the first week of camp after making a mistake. Herbig, a six-year veteran who arrived in Pittsburgh last offseason, is an old-school player who was in the middle of the Steelers' first training camp scuffle.