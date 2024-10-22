Alvin Kamara isn't leaving New Orleans anytime soon. The five-time Pro Bowl running back has agreed to terms on a two-year, $24.5 million extension, as confirmed by CBS Sports NFL insider Jonathan Jones. Kamara is now signed through the 2026 season.

The extension helps the Saints in multiple ways. While it keeps Kamara in New Orleans longer, it also saves about $18 million in salary cap space for 2025. This is Kamara's first extension since he penned a five-year, $75 million extension in September of 2020.

Prior to his latest extension, Kamara was the NFL's second highest-paid running back as far as average annual salary. His previous $75 million extension was the highest-paid contract among running backs as far as total salary and total guaranteed money ($34.33 million).

Kamara, 29, continues to produce at a high level despite the Saints' current struggles. Through seven games, he has 690 all-purpose yards and seven touchdowns for the Saints, who started the year 2-0 but are currently mired in a five-game losing streak.

A 2017 third-round pick, Kamara has been one of the NFL's most productive running backs during his time in New Orleans. Kamara's 11,402 all-purpose over that span are the most in the NFL, just ahead of Ravens perennial pro Bowl running back Derrick Henry, Dolphins star wideout Tyreek Hill and 49ers All-Pro running back Christian McCaffrey. His 60 rushing touchdowns are second to only Henry's 93 scores on the ground since 2017.

Alvin Kamara NO • RB • #41 Att 111 Yds 438 TD 6 FL 0 View Profile

Kamara and his teammates will look to get back on track this Sunday against the Los Angeles Chargers, who fell to 3-3 after losing a 17-15 decision Monday night to the Arizona Cardinals.