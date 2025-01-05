The New Orleans Saints could be a landing spot for former NFL head coach Jon Gruden, who's reportedly on team's radar after two full seasons out of the league. In the meantime, the Saints have legitimate interest in another ex-head coach, circling Matt Nagy as a candidate for their top job, according to The Athletic.

Nagy, who's on his second stint as the Kansas City Chiefs' offensive coordinator, previously served as the Chicago Bears head coach from 2018-2021. The 46-year-old Andy Reid disciple has won two Super Bowls as part of the Kansas City staff, and also served as Patrick Mahomes' rookie-year position coach.

Nagy went 12-4 in his first year as the Bears coach in 2018, guiding Chicago to the playoffs, but went just 22-27 in the following three seasons, missing the postseason twice. He returned to the Chiefs as a senior offensive assistant and quarterbacks coach in 2022, and was promoted to offensive coordinator, a position he initially held from 2016-2017, following Eric Bieniemy's departure.

If Nagy doesn't pan out as a Saints candidate, New Orleans is also expected to have interest in current Dallas Cowboys coach Mike McCarthy, per The Athletic. McCarthy has drawn repeat endorsements from Cowboys owner Jerry Jones amid a losing season, but his contract is set to expire in mid-January.