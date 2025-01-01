Jon Gruden has been off the NFL sidelines since 2021, when he resigned upon publication of controversial emails sent during his time as an ESPN analyst. That isn't stopping several teams from discussing him internally as a candidate for 2025 head coaching vacancies, according to NFL Media.

Gruden's unceremonious Las Vegas Raiders exit and longstanding legal battle with the NFL would seem to make him an outside candidate for open jobs. He also failed to make the playoffs in six of his last seven full seasons with a top NFL job. Yet he remains a respected figure among plenty of players, and gained widespread praise for his offensive direction as a five-time playoff contender with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Now 61, he's remained close to the game, aiming for another opportunity.

Which teams make the most sense as potential 2025 suitors? Here are three:

Owner Jerry Jones keeps giving indications that Mike McCarthy will return despite overseeing a losing record in the final year of his current contract. In the scenario where Jones reverses course and opts for a fresh start, however, there might not be a more conceivable Plan B for America's Team than Gruden, who didn't draw an explicit condemnation from Jones upon his 2021 resignation and, like McCarthy, profiles as more of a proven, if aging and/or outdated, offensive mind than an up-and-coming unknown.

Odds are Shane Steichen will return for a third season atop the staff, but owner Jim Irsay may or may not exercise restraint after almost every area of the Colts regressed in 2024. Days after former All-Pro Pat McAfee lambasted the franchise for its internal effort and direction, who's to say Irsay couldn't get brash and aim for a clean sweep, targeting Gruden's trademark zeal as the sort of old-school toughness the team has lacked? Gruden also went to high school in South Bend, a few hours from Indy.

The Saints dismissed the defensively geared Dennis Allen in November, indicating they're finally ready to rebuild. But if current management remains in place, they may revert back to their signature short-term approach. In that case, Gruden already has ties to the building, serving as a consultant during the 2023 season. He's also admittedly close with quarterback Derek Carr, who played under him with the Raiders, though Carr's return would almost assuredly require some kind of financial restructure.