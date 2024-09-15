The New Orleans Saints are throwing it back to 2009 with their offensive scoring output. Coincidentally, that was also the year the Saints won their only Super Bowl.

New Orleans scored on all five of its first-half possessions against the Dallas Cowboys, scoring 35 points in the first half -- the second game in two weeks during which the Saints have scored 30-plus points in the first half. The Saints became the third team in NFL history to score 30-lus points in the first half of their first two games of a season (1968 Oakland Raiders and 2001 Indianapolis Colts).

Derek Carr went 9 of 11 for 222 yards with two touchdowns (158.3 rating) in the first half, while Alvin Kamara has 117 yards from scrimmage and three touchdowns. Rashid Shaheed also has a 70-yard touchdown catch in the first half.

The Saints' first-team offense has been on the field for 14 possessions -- and have scored on all 14 of them. New Orleans has scored on 14 of 16 possessions overall this season and are averaging 32.5 points per game in the first half this season.

The Cowboys have allowed 35 points in the first half, the most for Dallas in a home game since Week 10 of the 2004 season against the Philadelphia Eagles. That's a good omen for the 2024 Saints, as the Eagles went to the Super Bowl that season.

The 1968 Raiders have the NFL record for points after the first two games of a season (95). The Saints have 82 through six quarters of play, and are just 11 points away from breaking the franchise record for points after two games (93 by the 2009 team).

This start has been historic for the Saints as they seek to shatter the NFL record books.