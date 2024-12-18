The 5-9 New Orleans Saints are still in the playoff picture, and they have added a running back to help in the final three games of the regular season. On Wednesday, the Saints announced that they had signed running back Clyde Edwards-Helaire to their practice squad.

Edwards-Helaire was waived by the Kansas City Chiefs earlier this week. He was placed on the NFI list before the regular season, and has not appeared in a game this year. The No. 32 overall pick in the 2020 NFL Draft burst onto the scene by recording 1,100 yards from scrimmage and five total touchdowns in just 13 games played in his first NFL season, but his production (and opportunities) have since dipped.

CEH will be remembered by football fans in New Orleans for his impressive college career at LSU. In 2019, Edwards-Helaire earned first-team All-SEC honors after racking up 1,867 yards from scrimmage and 17 total touchdowns. That loaded 2019 LSU Tigers squad went undefeated and won the College Football Playoff National Championship thanks to playmakers like Edwards-Helaire, Joe Burrow, Ja'Marr Chase and Justin Jefferson.

The Saints were in the market for some running back help with Alvin Kamara nursing an adductor injury suffered during Sunday's loss to the Washington Commanders. The Saints also have Kendre Miller and the veteran Jamaal Williams in the backfield.