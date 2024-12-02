The New Orleans Saints lost a shot to stay in the NFC South race on Sunday, falling to the Los Angeles Rams. They also lost one of their utility man Taysom Hill, one of their top playmakers, to a knee injury that's likely to sideline the veteran for the remainder of the 2024 NFL season, according to NFL Media.

The 34-year-old Hill was carted off the field in the second half of Sunday's Week 13 loss, not long after his left knee was struck by a Rams defender's helmet on a rushing attempt. Hill will undergo an MRI to confirm the full extent of his injury, but all signs point to an extended absence, per NFL Media.

Officially listed at tight end but deployed as an all-purpose weapon, Hill led the Saints with five catches for 37 yards against the Rams, giving him 465 scrimmage yards in eight games this season. He had a career-high 33 receptions for 291 yards in 2023, one year after rushing for a personal-best 575 yards and two years after going 4-1 as an emergency starter at quarterback.

Hill is technically under contract with New Orleans through 2025. He's spent his entire active playing career with the Saints, who first signed him off waivers from the Green Bay Packers in 2017.