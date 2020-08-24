Watch Now: Earl Thomas Released By Ravens ( 5:33 )

Baltimore Ravens star safety Earl Thomas was involved in an on-field altercation and punched teammate Chuck Clark on Friday. Just 48 hours later, Thomas was released by the Ravens. Thomas then released a statement on social media in which he apologized for his actions and called it a "mental error."

Since Thomas was released for conduct detrimental to the team, the Ravens will likely file a grievance and try to keep the $10 million that was owed to Thomas this upcoming season. During Monday's installment of "Nothing Personal with David Samson," David Samson believes that the Ravens won't have to pay the remainder of Thomas' salary following his release.

"Baltimore chose not to suspend Earl Thomas. They went right to the release part," Samson said. "There are examples where you are counseled to first suspend a player then release him. Baltimore chose right to release and their view by doing that is they felt that they had the inside track of getting this termination for cause grievance proof. A question you may be asking is that: is it possible when they sent him home that the Ravens could position that as a suspension? The answer is no. When you suspend someone under contract, it has to be a suspension in formal writing."

Thomas signed a four-year, $55 million contract with the Ravens in March 2019 following spending the first nine years of his NFL career with the Seattle Seahawks. Thomas was slated to make $10 million with Baltimore this season, but now he may not see any of that money if the Ravens do end up filing a grievance.

It remains to be seen if a grievance will be filed, but it's likely that the Ravens will want to recoup that money since Thomas was abruptly released.