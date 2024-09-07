All Saquon Barkley needed was an opportunity to display how good he was. Never getting the chance to showcase his true talent in his final years with the New York Giants, Barkley sought a chance to revitalize his career and put himself into position for the greatness he seeks.

That greatness was on display in Barkley's first game with the Philadelphia Eagles. All it took was one game with the Eagles for Barkley to score three touchdowns in a game, as many times as Barkley scored that amount of touchdowns with the Giants. Barkley finished with 109 rushing yards and two touchdowns, averaging 4.5 yards per carry, while also having 23 receiving yards in a score.

132 yards from scrimmage and three rushing touchdowns in Barkley's Eagles debut. The opportunity he wanted.

"That's a big reason why I wanted to come to Philly," Barkley said after the 34-29 victory over the Green Bay Packers. "It meant a lot to come out here and take advantage of the opportunity."

Not only was Barkley as good as advertised. He's exactly what the Eagles needed.

Philadelphia was missing a running back of Barkley's caliber as the Eagles faded into oblivion at the end of last season. The struggles on offense mostly consisted of a running game that wasn't playing up to the standard. The Eagles were dead last in yards after contact per rush last season (2.36) with the combination of D'Andre Swift, Kenneth Gainwell and Boston Scott carrying the load.

Barkley averaged 3.58 yards after contact per carry in his debut, a full yard better. There's a reason why the Eagles were able to have their way on the ground throughout the game. No longer was a running back going down on initial contact. Barkley was getting the tough yards and imposing his will on the worn-down Packers defense as the game progressed.

This was the Barkley the Eagles had seen prior to his torn ACL, as he averaged 3.29 yards after contact per carry in his first two years in the league. In the three years since (2021-2023), that number dipped to 2.80.

That was the Barkley the Eagles envisioned when they signed him.

"He's different," said Eagles wide receiver DeVonta Smith. "The one where he was close to the goal line, he broke through and he was still running. He's strong... I let him know, 'Man, you're amazing.'"

Playing behind the Eagles offensive line is significantly different than what Barkley experienced at his prior stop. Barkley averaged 4.3 yards per carry on first down in his six years with the Giants. That number improve to 5.1 yards per carry in his one game with the Eagles. Philadelphia averaged 4.6 yards per carry on first down in 2023 (sixth in the NFL), significantly improving that average when Barkley gets the ball.

Barkley needed just one game to show the Eagles what they paid for. He's exactly what the Eagles needed.

"I didn't have any expectations," said Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts. "I know he's a great player. He had a hell of a game tonight. I'm happy that he's on our side.

"But what a debut for him."