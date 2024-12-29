PHILADELPHIA -- Saquon Barkley became the ninth running back in NFL history to rush for 2,000 yards in a season, reaching the milestone on a 23-yard carry in the fourth quarter. Barkley is at 2,005 rushing yards on the season, as he was taken out immediately after that run to the Eagles crowd chanting "M-V-P" once he went to the sideline.

Barkley finished with 31 carries for 167 yards, averaging 5.4 yards per carry. He ended the day with 169 scrimmage yards, also passing LeSean McCoy for the most scrimmage yards in a season in Eagles history with 2,263. Barkley leads the NFL in rushing yards and yards from scrimmage.

Barkley is now within striking distance of Eric Dickerson's record for rushing yards in a season. Dickerson rushed for 2,105 yards in 1984 and Barkley is 101 yards away from passing him. Barkley is averaging 125.3 rushing yards per game this season, which would put him on pace to pass Dickerson.

Barkley had 18 carries for 127 yards in the second half, an afternoon which Kenny Pickett and Tanner McKee combined for three touchdown passes. He recorded is 10th 100-yard rushing game of the season (an Eagles record) and fifth game of 150+ rushing yards.