When the Philadelphia Eagles signed Saquon Barkley in the 2024 NFL offseason, they took an uncharacteristic gamble, paying top dollar for a running back with the belief that, finally provided an elite supporting cast, the former New York Giants star might rediscover magical heights. After 12 weeks at least, the bet has unequivocally paid off; not only is Barkley the centerpiece of another playoff-bound Eagles attack, but he's easily one of, if not the, most explosive playmaker in the entire league.

Leading the NFL with 1,392 rushing yards -- already a career high for the former Offensive Rookie of the Year -- while averaging 6.2 yards per carry and exploding for six different 40-yard runs, Barkley is just 215 yards away from breaking LeSean McCoy's single-season Eagles rushing record. And he passes the eye test with flying colors: He makes every touch count, producing countless home runs with almost zero strikeouts, all while serving as a cheerleader for teammates sharing the workload.

Barkley's been so good so often, reliably jumpstarting -- and politely overshadowing -- an elite passing arsenal headlined by Jalen Hurts, A.J. Brown and DeVonta Smith -- that it's safe to say he's not just enjoying one of the best Eagles debuts of all time. He's also having one of the best debuts by any team's acquisition in recent NFL history. Here's a ranking of other legendary instant-impact veterans:

Honorable mention

Chiefs RB Priest Holmes (2001), Colts RB Eric Dickerson (1986), Falcons RB Michael Turner (2008), Jets RB Curtis Martin (1998), Seahawks RB Marshawn Lynch (2010), Dolphins WR Tyreek Hill (2022), Jets C Kevin Mawae (1998), Cowboys CB Deion Sanders (1995)

After 12 illustrious but laborious seasons with the Detroit Lions, Stafford uncorked one deep ball after another as coach Sean McVay's prized trade acquisition, leading the NFL with 41 touchdowns, then outdueling the Cincinnati Bengals to win Super Bowl LVI as the missing piece for an NFC heavyweight.

9. Eagles WR A.J. Brown (2022)

Brown's arrival from the Tennessee Titans via trade helped launch quarterback Jalen Hurts from solid to spectacular. His 1,496 yards set a single-season franchise record, giving Philadelphia its most imposing No. 1 receiver in close to a decade. It was no coincidence the Birds advanced to Super Bowl LVII this year.

8. Eagles RB Saquon Barkley (2024)

The scariest part is Barkley still has a quarter-season to go, and he's already approaching 1,700 yards from scrimmage with 12 scores, despite losing a slew of goal-line touches to the Eagles' "Tush Push" sneak. He's easily been the most reliable, most explosive weapon on one of the NFL's top teams.

Despite questions about his health coming off an esteemed run with the Indianapolis Colts, the future Hall of Famer instantly elevated Denver from scrappy contender to AFC powerhouse, leading the NFL in completion rate (68.6) with 37 scoring strikes at age 36, paving the way for two eventual Super Bowl bids.

6. Eagles WR Terrell Owens (2004)

Owens' colorful character didn't last in Philly, but Eagles fans will never forget his splashy arrival from the San Francisco 49ers. An instant deep-ball monster who helped Donovan McNabb enjoy his finest season through the air, he also raced back from a late-year injury to star in the club's Super Bowl XXXIX bid.

5. Saints QB Drew Brees (2006)

Spurned by the Miami Dolphins in free agency due to durability concerns, the former San Diego Chargers signal-caller helped restore New Orleans' hopes a year after Hurricane Katrina devastated the area. His 4,418 passing yards led the NFL, helping the Saints reach their first-ever NFC Championship game.

4. Packers DE Reggie White (1993)

Widely considered the face of modern free agency, the longtime Eagles icon quickly became the heartbeat of Green Bay, racking up 13 sacks and Defensive Player of the Year consideration as the anchor of a top-10 defense, which propelled the Packers' first playoff berth in more than a decade.

3. Patriots WR Randy Moss (2007)

Moss was already a superstar to start his NFL career with the Minnesota Vikings, but he hit his peak while teaming up with Tom Brady, setting a single-season record with 23 touchdown catches. His elite straight-line speed helped New England to a perfect 16-0 regular season, which ended with a Super Bowl bid.

2. 49ers CB Deion Sanders (1994)

"Prime Time" joined a San Francisco juggernaut and made it even better, posting an astounding 303 return yards on six interceptions, including three pick sixes, before logging another two picks in the playoffs. Named Defensive Player of the Year, his flashy cover skills helped the 49ers win Super Bowl XXIX.

Some expected the 20-year New England Patriots legend to fizzle out at age 43, signing with the oft-downtrodden Buccaneers. Instead, he hurled 40 scores -- and another 10 in the playoffs -- with a rejuvenated arm, taking Tampa Bay all the way to Super Bowl LV, where he won MVP and routed the Kansas City Chiefs, claiming a seventh title as arguably the most clutch quarterback to ever do it.