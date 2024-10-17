PHILADELPHIA -- The cameras flocked to Saquon Barkley once media was allowed in the Philadelphia Eagles locker room. In case anyone needs a reminder, Barkley travels to MetLife Stadium and plays the New York Giants for the first time since he signed with the Philadelphia Eagles.

Behind closed doors, Barkley is excited to face his former team. He's not making the week bigger than what it is.

"It's like the balance of how I want to attack it," Barkley said Wednesday, "Obviously, I'll be locked in and focused. I don't want to make it more than it (is). I've done that before and I didn't like the outcome of that ... It's a big game, and I'm excited about that.''

There's nothing for Barkley to prove to the Giants organization. Barkley was the Giants best offensive player for the entirety of his six years with the Giants, the bright spot in an organization that had failures across the board. He played with eight different starting quarterbacks during his time in New York, resulting in one winning season. The offensive line Barkley ran behind was arguably the worst in the NFL in his six seasons, yet Barkley's 7,311 yards from scrimmage in 74 games was seventh in franchise history.

The Giants decided they didn't need Barkley anymore, a result of their organizational failures. Barkley went down Interstate 95 to sign with the Eagles. Nothing personal, just business.

"I don't expect to get booed," Barkley said. "I've been on the other side. I know how Giants fans feel. I don't know what the environment is going to be like, but I'm excited. As a player, as a competitor, you've got to welcome these environments and those moments. Whatever it is, I hope it gives me some extra juice, and that I can go out there and perform."

Barkley still talks to plenty of his former teammates on the Giants. He's good friends with Daniel Jones and continues to chat with him weekly, even though he won't this week. There's no bad blood on Barkley's side regarding his time with the Giants.

"I don't have to prove anything to them," Barkley said of the Giants. "I'm thankful for the opportunity for this organization, from Jeffrey (Lurie), to Howie (Roseman) to everybody for getting me here. That's the people I need to prove it to, and my teammates.

"As long as we win, I don't have that big of a pride or ego, that if I go out there and ball, I'm not looking over there like, 'Look at what you guys let go.' It's no hate over there."

Playing for the Giants for six years, the rivalry with the Eagles is one of the games New York circles on the calendar every year. Even though the Eagles dominated the Giants since the turn of the century, it's still a game Philadelphia circles on the calendar as well.

The Eagles-Giants rivalry is bigger than Barkley. He just added some juice to it.

"I do know it's a big game, it's an important game. It's a division rival," Barkley said. "I'm going to go in there locked in, and try to do the best I can to help us win a game."