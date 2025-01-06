Geno Smith isn't going to the playoffs this year, but he made sure to end his 2024 NFL season with a bang, not only on the stat sheet but potentially in the bank. The Seattle Seahawks quarterback achieved three different performance-based salary escalators that will amount to a $6 million bonus, so long as he remains under contract with the team beyond the fifth day of the 2025 league year.

The 34-year-old Smith needed 10 wins, a passing completion rate of 69.755% or higher, plus more than 4,282 passing yards on the 2024 season in order to add $6 million to his deal, with each feat accounting for a $2 million escalator. Sure enough, he led Seattle to a 30-25 victory on Sunday, putting the Seahawks at 10-7 on the year, and finishing the season with 4,320 yards and a completion rate over 70%.

His four touchdown passes against the Los Angeles Rams also marked a career high.

Geno Smith SEA • QB • #7 CMP% 70.2 YDs 4097 TD 17 INT 15 YD/Att 7.44 View Profile

Smith is technically under contract with Seattle through the 2025 season, meaning he's due to receive the $6 million bonus this March, but the Seahawks can also exit the deal this offseason. They would instantly save at least $25 million by releasing or trading the veteran quarterback before June 1.