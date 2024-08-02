The Seattle Seahawks can exhale a bit as it relates to their franchise quarterback. After undergoing tests on his knee and hip, no significant injuries were revealed for Geno Smith, according to ESPN. The report also cites a source that says "he shouldn't miss any time." Had coach Mike Macdonald announced Thursday that the veteran quarterback was undergoing "imaging" tests after missing consecutive days of training camp practice.

Smith, 33, "got banged up a little bit" on Tuesday, Macdonald said, referencing an 11-on-11 rep in which the quarterback was knocked to the ground by a defensive teammate. Favoring his leg for the remainder of practice, according to The News Tribune, Smith proceeded to have his hip and knee "worked on" Wednesday, hence his absence from Seattle's next practice. At the time, Macdonald was noncommittal about Smith's participation for Friday's session, but this latest update suggests that he shouldn't be sidelined much longer if at all.

Geno Smith SEA • QB • #7 CMP% 64.7 YDs 3624 TD 20 INT 9 YD/Att 7.26 View Profile

With Smith absent in recent days, new backup Sam Howell took over as Seattle's fill-in starter at quarterback. The 23-year-old former fifth-round draft pick was acquired via trade from the Washington Commanders in March. He started all 17 games for the Commanders in 2023, leading the NFL in pass attempts (612) while throwing 21 touchdowns and 21 interceptions, also a league-leading mark.

Smith, meawhile, is entering the second year of a three-year contract extension signed last offseason. He went 8-7 as the Seahawks' starter last season, throwing 20 touchdowns to nine interceptions while missing two contests with a groin injury.