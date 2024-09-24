The Seattle Seahawks have checked in with an old friend as they look to bolster their offensive line. On Tuesday, the club hosted veteran offensive tackle Jason Peters for a free-agent visit, according to ESPN. Peters was with Seattle during the 2023 season, appearing in eight games for the organization to go with two starts.

For what it's worth, Peters signed a day after he visited Seattle a season ago, so it'll be curious if the two sides are quick to a reunion in a similar fashion in 2024. The 42-year-old joined the club last year amid injuries to its offensive line.

While Peters may be familiar with the organization as a whole, it's important to highlight the new regime that is currently running Seattle along the coaching staff. Unlike last year when Pete Carroll was still the head coach and Andy Dickerson, the offensive line coach, Mike Macdonald is now running the show as the first-year head coach, and Scott Huff is serving as the O-line coach. Still, it is John Schneider running the personnel side as GM, so there is that link from 2023 to this year's squad.

Peters has been around the NFL since coming in as an undrafted free agent out of Arkansas in 2004. The bulk of his tenure in the league was spent with the Philadelphia Eagles from 2009-2020, where he helped the organization win Super Bowl LII. He also is a six-time All-Pro and has been named to the Pro Bowl nine times throughout his career.

If he were to sign on with Seattle, it would make him the oldest player in the league, ousting Jets quarterback Aaron Rodgers from that title.