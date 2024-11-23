The Arizona Cardinals look to continue their impressive season as they hit the road to take on NFC West rival, the Seattle Seahawks on Sunday afternoon. The Cardinals (6-4) enter off a bye week following a 31-6 drubbing of the Jets in Week 10. The Seahawks (5-5) stunned the 49ers in the final minute last Sunday, 20-17. Seattle has won five straight games in this rivalry, including 20-10 and 21-20 victories last season. The Cardinals are 7-3 against the spread, while Seattle is 3-6-1 ATS in 2024.

Kickoff from the Lumen Field is set for 4:25 p.m. ET. Arizona is a 1-point favorite in the latest Cardinals vs. Seahawks odds via SportsLine consensus, while the over/under for total points is 47.5. Before making any Seahawks vs. Cardinals picks, you need to see the NFL predictions and betting advice from the proven computer model at SportsLine.

The model, which simulates every NFL game 10,000 times, is up well over $7,000 for $100 players on top-rated NFL picks since its inception. The model enters Week 12 of the 2024 NFL season on an incredible 20-8 betting hot streak on top-rated NFL picks this year. Longer term, it is on a 200-136 roll on top-rated NFL picks that dates back to the 2017 season and a 54-29 roll on top-rated NFL picks since Week 7 of 2022.

The model also ranked in the top 10 on NFLPickWatch four of the past six years on straight-up NFL picks and beat more than 94% of CBS Sports Football Pick'em players four times during that span. Anyone following at sportsbooks and on betting apps has seen strong returns.

Now, the model has set its sights on Cardinals vs. Seahawks and just locked in its picks and NFL Week 12 predictions. You can head to SportsLine now to see the model's picks. Here are several NFL odds and betting lines for Seahawks vs. Cardinals:

Cardinals vs. Seahawks spread: Cardinals -1

Cardinals vs. Seahawks over/under: 47.5 points

Cardinals vs. Seahawks money line: Cardinals -108, Seahawks -111

Cardinals vs. Seahawks picks: See picks at SportsLine

Cardinals vs. Seahawks streaming: FuboTV (Try for free)

Why the Cardinals can cover

After a 1-3 start, Arizona has won five of its last six games and finds itself atop the NFC West Division standings. Quarterback Kyler Murray's play has been consistent, having thrown for 12 touchdowns against only three interceptions this season. He has added four touchdowns rushing with 371 yards rushing. Against the Jets two weeks ago, Murray threw for 266 yards and a score, while rushing for 21 yards on three attempts, including two touchdowns.

Tight end Trey McBride, despite missing one game earlier this season due to a concussion, leads the team in receiving with 552 yards on 49 catches. Strangely, his only score this season has come on the ground, a two yard run. Rookie Marvin Harrison Jr. has 33 receptions for 499 yards and a team-leading six touchdowns. Running back James Conner has been a consistent source of production as well, rushing for 697 yards and five touchdowns this season. See which team to pick here.

Why the Seahawks can cover

Seattle snapped a two game losing streak with a shocking finish in San Francisco on a Geno Smith 13-yard rushing touchdown with only 12 seconds left. Smith is among the league leaders in passing yards, having thrown for 2,781 yards and 11 touchdowns against 11 interceptions. The veteran must do a better job of getting rid of the ball quicker though, as he's been sacked 32 times, fourth most in the league.

The Seahawks' dynamic playmakers are becoming that much more dangerous with the emergence of wide receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba. The second year phenom now leads the team in catches (60) and receiving yards (678) following back-to-back games of 180 and 110 yards receiving. DK Metcalf returned after a two-game absence to catch seven passes for 70 yards vs. San Francisco, increasing his total to 638 yards this season. In what should be a competitive game, the Seahawks' receivers, in addition to running back Kenneth Walker, will likely play a key role in determining the outcome this week. See which team to pick here.

How to make Cardinals vs. Seahawks picks

The model has simulated Seattle vs. Arizona 10,000 times and the results are in. It is leaning Over on the point total, and it also says one side of the spread hits 60% of the time. You can only see the model's Cardinals vs. Seahawks pick at SportsLine.

So who wins Seahawks vs. Cardinals on Sunday, and which side of the spread hits 60% of the time? Visit SportsLine right now to see which side of the Seattle vs. Arizona spread you should be all over Sunday, all from the model on a 200-136 roll on its top-rated NFL picks, and find out.