The Los Angeles Rams have already won the NFC West and clinched a postseason berth, but they could improve their seeding in their Week 18 matchup with the Seattle Seahawks. The Rams (10-6) can clinch the No. 3 seed with a win, while a loss, plus results from other games, could push them to the 4-seed. As for the Seahawks (9-7), they were eliminated from postseason contention last week but could still achieve their first double-digit win season since 2020. Los Angeles prevailed on the road, 26-20, in Week 9, and the Rams have won the last three matchups. Matthew Stafford, Cooper Kupp, Puka Nacua and Kyren Williams are among the Los Angeles starters who will be held out (rest).

Kickoff is set for 4:25 p.m. ET from SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, Calif. Seattle is favored by 7.5 points in the latest Seahawks vs. Rams odds, while the over/under is 38.5 points per SportsLine consensus.

The model, which simulates every NFL game 10,000 times, is up well over $7,000 for $100 players on top-rated NFL picks since its inception. The model enters Week 18 of the 2024 NFL season on an incredible 30-14 betting hot streak on top-rated NFL picks this year -- a stunning 68% success rate. Longer term, it is on a 210-142 roll on top-rated NFL picks that dates back to the 2017 season and a 64-35 roll on top-rated NFL picks since Week 7 of 2022.

The model also ranked in the top 10 on NFLPickWatch four of the past six years on straight-up NFL picks and beat more than 94% of CBS Sports Football Pick'em players four times during that span. Anyone following at sportsbooks and on betting apps has seen strong returns.

Here are several NFL betting lines for Rams vs. Seahawks:

Seahawks vs. Rams spread: Seahawks -7.5

Seahawks vs. Rams over/under: 38.5 points

Seahawks vs. Rams money line: Seahawks -342, Rams +272

Seahawks vs. Rams picks:

Why the Rams can cover

The Rams have been playing as well as anyone over the last few months, going 9-2 over their last 11 games. Winning the turnover battle has been essential during this run, with Los Angeles boasting a plus-nine mark over this stretch. That strength should capitalize on a Seattle weakness as just five teams have more giveaways than the Seahawks' 24 this season. The Rams also don't hurt themselves as they've committed the fewest penalties of any team this season.

Sean McVay's side also has a huge advantage with both recent history and with the spread. L.A. has outright won six of its last eight matchups with Seattle, while covering in seven of those eight meetings. Additionally, the Seahawks enter Sunday's game with three straight ATS defeats in the 2024 NFL season, while the Rams have covered in four of their last five.

Why the Seahawks can cover

Seattle has played much better away from Lumen Field this season as its 6-1 road record is the second-best in the NFL. The team is also averaging 24 points on the road, compared to 19.3 at home, and its offensive potential may be too much for the Rams to contend with. Los Angeles has failed to reach 20 points in each of its last three games, averaging only 14.7 points over this stretch, despite all three opponents being teams currently under .500.

Geno Smith ranks in the top five in both passing yards and completion percentage, and he has dangerous wideouts at his disposal. Jaxon Smith-Njigba is showing why he was a first-round pick as he's closing in on 100 catches and has over 1,100 receiving yards. Meanwhile, DK Metcalf is closing in on 1,000 yards himself and has a history of success versus the Rams, with seven touchdowns over his last seven games against them. Finally, veteran Tyler Lockett could be playing in his final game as a Seahawk and would want to put out an impressive showing, just as he did in Week 9 versus L.A. when he had 63 yards and a score.

How to make Rams vs. Seahawks picks

The model has simulated Seahawks vs. Rams 10,000 times and the results are in. The model is leaning over the total.

So who wins Rams vs. Seahawks on Sunday?