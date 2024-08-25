Skylar Thompson is the winner of your Miami Dolphins backup quarterback competition, as the team is releasing Mike White, per ESPN. White signed a two-year deal to be Tua Tagovailoa's backup last offseason after putting together a couple of impressive starts with the New York Jets in 2022.

According to Spotrac, releasing White frees up $3.5 million for Miami, and leaves behind $1.71 million in dead cap.

In the preseason, White completed 20 of 43 passes for 179 yards without a touchdown or interception. As for Thompson, he led Miami in passing in two of three games, and threw three touchdowns compared to one interception. Thompson had a nice preseason finale against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, in which he completed 19 of 27 passes for 190 yards, two touchdowns and one interception.

Thompson was selected by the Dolphins in the seventh round of the 2022 NFL Draft. He made the 53-man roster as a rookie thanks to a strong preseason, and ended up starting two games. That includes the Week 18 win-and-you're-in matchup against the Jets, where Thompson completed 20 of 31 passes for 152 yards in a 11-6 victory that gave Miami a playoff berth. In Super Wild Card Weekend that year, he completed 18 of 45 passes for 220 yards, one touchdown and two interceptions.