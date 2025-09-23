NFL Week 4 of the NFL schedule gets underway on Thursday night with a key NFC matchup between the Arizona Cardinals and Seattle Seahawks. The NFC West continues to sport the best overall record among all divisions at 9-3, with all four teams at 2-1 or better. The latest Sleeper Fantasy promo code CBSSPORTS offers new users a 100% deposit match up to $100, perfect for betting NFL action. Thursday's matchup will pit Cardinals' veteran quarterback Kyler Murray against Seattle veteran Sam Darnold, who is in his first season with the Seahawks after leading the Minnesota Vikings to the postseason last year. The sports schedule on Tuesday also includes a full slate of 15 MLB games, and two WNBA playoff matchups to consider. Click here to get the latest Sleeper Fantasy promo code for new users:

How to claim the Sleeper Fantasy bonus code on Tuesday

Here are three easy steps for how to use Sleeper bonus code CBSSPORTS. Follow these steps to claim your Sleeper sign-up bonus.

How to get started: click the CLAIM BONUS button above to access the latest offer and be redirected over to Sleeper or click here.



How to enter the Sleeper bonus code: click "sign up" and enter your information. Make sure there is a Sleeper bonus code being applied in the promotion section: enter CBSSPORTS if it is not already there.



How to Activate Sleeper bonus code For new users: make a deposit of at least $10 into your Sleeper wallet. This deposit will be matched 100% up to a maximum of $100, providing you with bonus credits equal to your deposit amount. Note that the bonus funds must be used to enter contests before they can be withdrawn.

Get started here:

Best NFL Sleeper Fantasy picks for Sept. 23

Here are some of the top NFL Sleeper Fantasy picks for Tuesday (all picks from SportsLine model unless otherwise specified):

QB Sam Darnold, Seattle Seahawks, 1.5 passing touchdowns - More (2.38x)

Darnold is off to another solid season, having completed 52 of 74 passes (70.3%) for 663 yards and four touchdowns with two interceptions. He finished last season with the Vikings, passing for 4,319 yards and 35 touchdowns with 12 picks. He has throw for two or more touchdowns in two consecutive games and in four of his last six regular-season games. The SportsLine model projects Darnold to throw for 2.6 touchdowns, giving this a 4.5 out of 5 rating. Pick it at Sleeper:

QB Kyler Murray, Arizona Cardinals, 209.5 passing yards - Less (1.78x)

Murray has guided the Cardinals to two wins in three tries this season, but has only thrown for 200-plus yards once. In the 27-22 win over the Carolina Panthers on Sept. 14, he completed 17 of 25 passes for 220 yards and one touchdown with one interception. For the season, he has completed 60 of 89 passes for 542 yards and four touchdowns with one pick. The model projects Murray to throw for 200.4 yards, giving this a 3.5 rating.

RB Trey Benson, Arizona Cardinals, 59.5 rushing yards - Less (1.78x)

Benson leads the Cardinals in rushing through three games. He has carried 21 times for 125 yards (6.0 average), including two explosive plays of 20 or more yards, including a long of 52. In Sunday's 16-15 loss at San Francisco, he rushed 10 times for 42 yards. He had three carries for 14 yards the week before against Carolina. Combine picks for a parlay on Sleeper Fantasy for a potential payout of 7.49x:

Now that you've seen some of the best prop picks at Sleeper, you can also get NFL picks for every game from the proven model that has gone 39-19 on top-rated picks since the start of 2024. Check them out and then take advantage of the latest Sleeper Fantasy promo code -- CBSSPORTS.