Week 2 of the NFL season begins on Thursday with an NFC matchup between the Washington Commanders and Green Bay Packers, while the Week 3 college football slate starts that same night with an ACC clash between NC State vs. Wake Forest. That makes for the perfect time to use the latest Sleeper Fantasy promo code CBSSPORTS, which offers new users a 100% deposit match up to $100. The NFC showdown will be played at Green Bay's Lambeau Field and will feature playoff teams from a year ago. Second-year standout quarterback Jayden Daniels leads the Commanders, while a healthy Jordan Love will be behind center for the Packers. Click here to get the latest Sleeper Fantasy promo code for new users:

How to claim the Sleeper Fantasy bonus code on Tuesday

Here are three easy steps for how to use Sleeper bonus code CBSSPORTS. Follow these steps to claim your Sleeper sign-up bonus.

How to get started: click the CLAIM BONUS button above to access the latest offer and be redirected over to Sleeper or click here.



How to enter the Sleeper bonus code: click "sign up" and enter your information. Make sure there is a Sleeper bonus code being applied in the promotion section: enter CBSSPORTS if it is not already there.



How to Activate Sleeper bonus code For new users: make a deposit of at least $10 into your Sleeper wallet. This deposit will be matched 100% up to a maximum of $100, providing you with bonus credits equal to your deposit amount. Note that the bonus funds must be used to enter contests before they can be withdrawn.

Get started here:

Best NFL Sleeper Fantasy picks for Sept. 9

Here are some of the top NFL Sleeper Fantasy picks for Tuesday (also picks from SportsLine model unless otherwise specified):

RB Josh Jacobs, Green Bay Packers, 77.5 rushing yards - More (1.80x)

Jacobs surpassed 78 yards rushing in seven games, including the postseason last year. In 17 games in 2024, Jacobs carried 301 times for 1,329 yards and a career-high 15 touchdowns. He also caught 36 passes for 342 yards and one touchdown. In the 22-10 NFC Wild Card loss to the Philadelphia Eagles on Jan. 12, he carried 18 times for 81 yards and a score. Pick it at Sleeper:

QB Jayden Daniels, Washington Commanders, 43.5 rushing yards - Less (1.81x)

The second pick in the 2024 NFL Draft, he helped turn the Commanders fortunes around and led them all the way to the NFC Championship Game a year ago. The dual-threat completed 19 of 30 passes for 233 yards and one touchdown in a 21-6 win over the New York Giants on Sunday. He also carried 11 times for 68 yards. In 17 regular season and three postseason games last season, he surpassed 43.5 yards rushing 12 times.

RB Hollywood Smothers, North Carolina State, 1.5 anytime touchdowns - More (2.70x)

Smothers, a redshirt sophomore, is in his second season with the Wolfpack. In last week's 35-31 win over Virginia, he carried 17 times for 140 yards and two touchdowns. He has 39 carries for 216 yards and three touchdowns in two games this season. Combine picks for a parlay on Sleeper Fantasy for a potential payout of 8.79x:

Now that you've seen some of the best prop picks at Sleeper, you can also get NFL picks for every game from the proven model that went 31-15 on top-rated picks in 2024. Check them out and then take advantage of the latest Sleeper Fantasy promo code -- CBSSPORTS.