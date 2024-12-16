PHILADELPHIA -- The "Battle of Pennsylvania" certainly had its moments on Sunday, none more heated then when the Philadelphia Eagles and Pittsburgh Steelers exchanged some punches during the first quarter. The Eagles got the last laugh in the 27-13 victory, but several players were involved in a scuffle in the south end zone with the Steelers deep in Eagles territory.

Steelers tight end Darnell Washington was seen blocking Eagles cornerback Darius Slay back past the end zone on a Najee Harris run, taking Slay to the seats. From there, Slay threw a punch at Washington while Eagles cornerback Quinyon Mitchell and Steelers wide receiver Calvin Austin III were also involved in a separate scuffle that had players from both teams trying to break up the skirmish.

Slay and Mitchell were not penalized. Washington and Austin, however, were each assessed 15-yard penalties for unsportsmanlike conduct that infuriated Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin on the sideline. In a pool report, referee Alan Eck explained why the Steelers were penalized and not the Eagles.

In the first quarter, on the scuffle between the Eagles and the Steelers, why was it that two Steelers got penalized on that play? Eck: "Because two Steelers were observed, number 80 and number 19, committing unsportsmanlike conduct after the play was over. That's what it was. Two players after the fact, unsportsmanlike conduct." As far as that play, why weren't any Eagles players flagged and did you see any punches thrown? Eck: "No. No punches were observed on the field. Since we had flags down, it gave New York an opportunity to review the play as well. There was no video evidence of punches observed by the Philadelphia Eagles." That was my follow-up question. Is replay available? What was observed by New York on that play? Eck: "Correct. Since we have flags down, that opens the door to let New York take a look at it and take a video review of it. After looking at the video, they didn't observe any punches."

Slay had a different interpretation over what transpired.

"The play was getting over with. So, I'm like, 'What's going on?' Buddy [Washington] already 6-8 -- he's the Georgia kid that's 270-280 -- I'm like, 'Bro, go block a D-end like that. Go block a linebacker or somebody like that. I'm a corner,' Slay said. "He came out here trying to dog me into the back of the end zone. Yeah, man, I don't play that now. I don't get down like that.

"I don't bother nobody, but you ain't gonna chump me like that, blocking me all the way into the end zone when the play's over with, too. I understand they got a job to do, but buddy was tripping."

Tomlin was also upset after the game over the brawl and how his players were the only ones to receive penalties. Making the smart call, the Steelers head coach did everything necessary to avoid a fine.

"Not a sufficient one," Tomlin said on the explanation given to him. "I'll let them explain that sequence. Why should I explain it?"

Slay was proud to see Mitchell stand up for him at that moment. Mitchell said he was "protecting his brother" regarding the situation, similar to how Slay has his back.

"That's little bro. I'd do the same for little bro, too," Slay said. "Anything he's going through, I'm going through it with him. And that's what we do, we're a team here, we're gonna be together forever.

"I thought there was gonna be some kind of ejections coming in, 'cause it was getting hectic real quick. Thankfully, we didn't. They let us get a little hockey moment in."