Friday was not a very good night for the Pittsburgh Steelers and coach Mike Tomlin. After watching his team commit several ugly miscues in a 20-12 loss to the Texans, Tomlin informed the media that first-round pick Troy Fautanu suffered a knee injury during the game. The status of Fautanu's injury is currently unknown, but Tomlin said they will know more on Sunday when the Steelers return to practice.

The hope was that Fautanu would show enough promise at right tackle during the preseason to earn the starting job, which would allow 2023 first-round pick Broderick Jones to move over to left tackle. But that plan will obviously fall to the wayside if Fautanu's injury keeps him sidelined for a significant length of time.

Dan Moore Jr., a starter during his first three seasons in Pittsburgh, will likely be inserted back into starting lineup with Fautanu recovering from injury.

Injury aside, Fautanu's NFL debut was a typical one for a rookie. There were signs of his potential but there was also a "welcome to the NFL moment" when Houston veteran pass rusher Danielle Hunter leveled quarterback Justin Fields for a sack after getting past Fautanu.

Fautanu is the second member of the Steelers' rookie class to suffer a notable injury during training camp. Wideout Roman Wilson is currently working his way back after injuring his ankle late last month.