By all accounts, Washington Commanders quarterback Jayden Daniels is enjoying a breakout season that has made him the runaway favorite to win Offensive Rookie of the Year. Yet as good as Daniels has been, Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin feels it's premature to compare him to Baltimore Ravens starting quarterback and reigning league MVP Lamar Jackson.

Following Sunday's 28-27 win over the Commanders, Tomlin was asked if there were any similarities between Daniels and Jackson, who will face the Steelers next Sunday and has continued to play at an MVP level through nine games this season.

"Man, be real slow comparing people to Lamar Jackson," Tomlin said. "That's a multi-time MVP. That's Mr. Jackson. We'll see Mr. Jackson in a few days."

Tomlin reserves the "Mr." label for the players on opposite teams that he most respects. Browns running back Nick Chubb, for example, is referred to by Tomlin as "Mr. Chubb."

Tomlin's quote is in no way a knock on Daniels. Rather, it's more of a reflection for the respect that Tomlin has for Jackson, who leads the NFL in several passing categories through 10 weeks that includes touchdown passes thrown (24). In addition to leading the NFL in touchdown passes, Jackson is completing over 69% of is throws and has thrown just two picks thus far.

Lamar Jackson BAL • QB • #8 CMP% 69.1 YDs 2669 TD 24 INT 2 YD/Att 9.27 View Profile

Regarding Daniels, Tomlin was asked if facing the Commanders' young phenom helped prepare the Steelers' defense for their upcoming matchup with Jackson, who recently moved up to No. 2 all time for career rushing yards for a quarterback. On Sunday, the Steelers limited Daniels to just 5 yards on three carries. They also didn't allow him to score a touchdown while holding him to a 50% completion rate.

"It's a template for us," Tomlin said. "We have a mode of operation when we face extreme quarterback mobility, and that's what we has. He also can throw it very well. Being in the North, facing guys like Mr. Jackson is somewhat familiar for us."