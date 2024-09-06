Shortly after extending Cam Heyward's contract, the Pittsburgh Steelers have made another deal with a veteran starter. Pittsburgh is extending tight end Pat Freiermuth's contract just ahead of its season opener against the Atlanta Falcons. Freiermuth has agreed to terms on a four-year, $48.4 million extension, according to his agency.

Freiermuth, 25, had been entering the final year of his rookie contract. The team's primary tight end since his rookie season, the former Penn State standout caught 155 passes and 11 touchdowns during his first three seasons with the Steelers.

Pat Freiermuth PIT • TE • #88 TAR 47 REC 32 REC YDs 308 REC TD 2 FL 0 View Profile

As a rookie, Freiermuth led the Steelers with seven touchdown receptions in what was the final year of future Hall of Fame quarterback Ben Roethlisberger's career. He followed that year up by setting career highs in receptions (63) and receiving yards (732) during the 2022 season.

Injuries and inconsistent quarterback play hindered Freiermuth's impact last year as he caught just 32 passes for 308 yards and two touchdowns in 12 games.

This season, Freiermuth is expected to put up numbers similar to the ones he tallied as rookie. Two reasons why is new offensive coordinator Arthur Smith and the addition of veteran quarterback Russell Wilson.