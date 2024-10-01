As he has in recent weeks, Mike Tomlin is once again operating under the assumption that Justin Fields will start at quarterback for Sunday night's game against the Dallas Cowboys. Tomlin did acknowledge, however, that Russell Wilson's workload will ramp up this week as he continues to work his way back from a calf injury.

Wilson has yet to play this season after aggravating his calf at the start of the regular season. With Wilson out, Fields has led the Steelers to a 3-1 start. In a losing effort against the Colts this past Sunday, Fields made history by becoming the first player in franchise history to throw for 300 yards, run for 50 yards and run for two touchdowns in a game.

"He'll have another strong work day today," Tomlin said of Wilson during his weekly press conference. "We'll see how he feels in the morning, and we'll let that be our guide in terms of his participation. But it seems like he's in a place where his participation is going to pick up some in terms of a practice.

"We won't draw too many conclusions, but we'll just start that process, and we'll comb through that day by day, evaluate his ability to move and function and protect himself, and obviously, evaluate his level of productivity. And we'll let that be our guide in terms of whether we get into serious consideration as we push forward toward game time this week."

Tomlin acknowledged that the Steelers may get to a point where Wilson's availability will be a moot point regarding who will start at quarterback. Tomlin said that he isn't there yet, though.

When asked how Fields can help Tomlin get there, the Steelers coach gave a simple yet transparent answer.

"Play well," Tomlin said. "Win. That's our business."

He hasn't been perfect, but Fields has been steadily making his case to be Pittsburgh's permanent starter. He can further strengthen his case Sunday if he can help lead the Steelers to a win over the Cowboys, whose defense will be without pass rusher DeMarcus Lawrence and star linebacker Micah Parsons, who are both dealing with injuries.

Barring the unexpected, Fields will get another chance to make his case against the Cowboys, while Wilson is slated to spend another Sunday on the sideline.