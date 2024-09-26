The Pittsburgh Steelers are in no rush to remove Justin Fields from the starting lineup, even after declaring all offseason that veteran Russell Wilson had been in "pole position" for the top quarterback job. That's partially because they have no choice, according to ESPN, with Wilson apparently worsening his training-camp calf injury by playing in the preseason, to the point he's still "not moving" at regular speed.

Steelers coach Mike Tomlin has maintained since the start of the season that quarterback plans will be reevaluated once Wilson is healthy, implying the former Seattle Seahawks star is not in a physical condition to warrant consideration for the starting gig. His calf injury is "no joke," Jeremy Fowler reported Thursday, "and playing/practicing ... seemed to make it worse."

Internally, Fowler added, the Steelers "saw Wilson hold better command of the offense than Fields in the preseason, but in Tomlin axiom, this is a moving train that Fields hopped on with both feet."

Indeed, the Steelers are 3-0 this season -- surprisingly one of five remaining unbeaten teams -- with Fields taking all the reps as the starting quarterback. The former Chicago Bears first-rounder is completing a career-high 73.3% of his passes, with three total touchdowns (one rushing) and one interception.

"I think Justin does everything well," Wilson told reporters last week. "He's a talented athlete, a guy who's smart, works hard, and we spend a lot of time together. ... I'm willing to do whatever it takes to help him and us win these games. It's about the team and us winning right now, and us finding ways to win."