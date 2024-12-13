The Pittsburgh Steelers have been one of the NFL's most successful franchises since the Super Bowl era started in 1966, but during that span, there's been one thing the team hasn't been able to do and that's win a game in Philadelphia.

The last time the Steelers came away with a win in "The City of Brotherly Love" came 59 years ago when they beat the Eagles, 20-14. Since that win back in 1965, the Steelers have gone 0-10 in Philly and that includes 0-3 under Mike Tomlin. In Tomlin's three games as coach, the Steelers have been outscored 84-22.

Tomlin's last trip to Philadelphia was a nightmare with the Eagles beating the Steelers 35-13.

No matter how good the Steelers are, they somehow always still manage to lose in Philly. Back in 2008, the Steelers won the Super Bowl in a season where they went 12-4, but one of those four losses just happened to come against the Eagles in Philadelphia. In that 2008 game, the Steelers didn't even score a touchdown in a 15-6 loss.

Tomlin's other loss in Philadelphia came in 2016 when the Eagles crushed the Steelers 34-3.

During the 10-game losing streak over the past 59 years, only three of the losses have even come by one score. Almost everything else has been a blowout.

For this year's meeting, the Steelers will be bringing a secret weapon and that's Russell Wilson. If anyone can help end this streak, it's Wilson, and that's because he's NEVER lost to the Eagles. Including the playoffs, the veteran quarterback has faced the Eagles six times and he's gone 6-0 in those games with four of those six wins coming in Philadelphia.

Wilson was asked this week about his record against the Eagles and he was definitely "aware" of it.

"I've gotten to play there several times, obviously, it's a place that is a tough environment to play," Wilson said Thursday, via the the team's official website. "It's a place with great energy, and like I said, we've got to bring our best."

Wilson has thrown nine touchdowns compared to just one interception in those six wins against the Eagles while averaging 252.8 passing yards per game. Basically, Wilson has always played smart, efficient football against Philadelphia and that's the exact style he's playing right now with the Steelers.

The Steelers won't have star wide receiver George Pickens and Pittsburgh's defense is going to have to figure out how to bottle up Saquon Barkley, but they're also going to need a strong game from Wilson, who will be going up against an Eagles defense that's surrendering just 284.2 yards per game this year, which is the fewest in the NFL.

In seven starts for Pittsburgh, Wilson is averaging 254.9 passing yards per game with 12 touchdowns and just three interceptions. That's the kind of efficiency the Steelers will need from him this week if they're going to pick up their first road win against the Eagles in nearly 60 years.