The NFL decided to briefly pause Saturday's wild-card game between the Baltimore Ravens and Pittsburgh Steelers after a drone was spotted near M&T Bank Stadium.

With 5:16 remaining in the third quarter, referee Alex Kemp announced that the game would be stopped due to an administrative timeout, which isn't something you see every day in the NFL. After coming back from a commercial, Amazon sideline reporter Kaylee Hartung revealed that the game had been stopped because officials had spotted a drone in the area.

Under FAA rules, there's a temporary flight restriction over any NFL stadium whenever there's a game being played. This means that airplanes can't fly over the stadium and it also means that drones can't fly within three miles of any NFL or MLB stadium that seats at least 30,000 fans, according to the Associated Press.

If a drone is spotted, the NFL simply stops the game until the situation is resolved. This is actually the third time over the past 14 months that a game in Baltimore has had to be stopped due to drone. It's become such an issue in Baltimore that the local FBI office actually made a video this week asking fans to leave their drones at home.

The stoppage on Saturday only lasted a few minutes and it was the only unexpected pause of the game.