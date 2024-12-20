An AFC North showdown features the Pittsburgh Steelers (10-4) visiting the Baltimore Ravens (9-5) on Saturday during Week 16. The Steelers are coming off a loss that ended their two-game win streak. In Week 15, the Philadelphia Eagles beat Pittsburgh, 27-13. Meanwhile, the Ravens torched the New York Giants, 35-14, and have covered the spread in two of their last three games.

Kickoff from M&T Bank Stadium in Baltimore is set for 4:30 p.m. ET. Baltimore is a 6.5-point favorite in the latest Steelers vs. Ravens odds from the SportsLine Consensus, while the over/under for total points scored is 44.5. The Ravens are -295 money-line favorites, while the Steelers are +237 underdogs. Before locking in any Steelers vs. Ravens picks, make sure to check out the NFL predictions and betting advice from the SportsLine Projection Model, as well as everything else that SportsLine has to help you crush your Week 16 picks.

The model, which simulates every NFL game 10,000 times, is up well over $7,000 for $100 players on top-rated NFL picks since its inception. The model enters Week 16 of the 2024 NFL season on an incredible 27-11 betting hot streak on top-rated NFL picks this year. Longer term, it is on a 207-139 roll on top-rated NFL picks that dates back to the 2017 season and a 61-32 roll on top-rated NFL picks since Week 7 of 2022.

The model also ranked in the top 10 on NFLPickWatch four of the past six years on straight-up NFL picks and beat more than 94% of CBS Sports Football Pick'em players four times during that span. Anyone following at sportsbooks and on betting apps has seen strong returns.

Now, the model has simulated Steelers vs. Ravens 10,000 times and just revealed its coveted NFL picks and NFL betting predictions. You can head to SportsLine now to see the model's picks. Here are several NFL odds and NFL betting lines for Steelers vs. Ravens:

Steelers vs. Ravens spread: Baltimore -6.5

Steelers vs. Ravens over/under: 44.5 points

Steelers vs. Ravens money line: Baltimore -295, Pittsburgh +237

PIT: Steelers are 10-4 against the spread this season

BAL: Ravens are 7-6-1 against the spread this season

Steelers vs. Ravens picks: See picks at SportsLine

Steelers vs. Ravens streaming: FuboTV (Try for free)

Why the Ravens can cover

Quarterback Lamar Jackson is playing at an MVP level due to his pinpoint accuracy and speed to be dynamic as a runner. Jackson is fifth in the NFL in passing yards (3,580), but second in passing touchdowns (34) and QBR (76). The 27-year-old has nine games with multiple passing touchdowns. In his last contest, Jackson went 21-of-25 for 290 passing yards and five touchdowns. He also has racked up 743 rushing yards this season.

Running back Derrick Henry is a powerful force running the rock. Henry is second in the NFL in rushing yards (1,474) and tied for second in rushing touchdowns (13). He has five games with at least 100 rushing yards in six games this season. See who to back at SportsLine.

Why the Steelers can cover

Pittsburgh is ninth in the NFL in total defense (316.6), fourth in run defense (94.4), and sixth in scoring defense (18.9). The Steelers have held eight opponents to 20 points or fewer. In Week 11, they held the Ravens to 16 points. Linebacker T.J. Watt is a game wrecker upfront and generates pressure consistently. The six-time Pro Bowler had 54 total tackles and 18 tackles for loss. He's also tied for third in the NFL in sacks (11.5) and first in forced fumbles (6).

Quarterback Russell Wilson gives them stability under center. This season, he has 1,912 passing yards and 13 passing scores in eight games. Wilson has four games in 2024 with at least two passing touchdowns. See who to back at SportsLine.

How to make Steelers vs. Ravens picks

The model is leaning Over the point total, and it also says one side of the spread cashes in well over 50% of simulations. You can head to SportsLine to see the model's picks.

So who wins Ravens vs. Steelers on Saturday, and which side of the spread cashes well over 50% of the time? Visit SportsLine now to see which side of the Ravens vs. Steelers spread to back, all from the model that has returned well over $7,000 on top-rated NFL picks.