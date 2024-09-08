Stefon Diggs hit a personal milestone when he corralled his first catch in a Houston Texans uniform, one that put him amongst the greatest wideouts in NFL history. Diggs' first catch with the Texans only went for five yards, but the reception put him over 10,000 receiving yards for his career.

Diggs is the 56th player to notch 10,000 career receiving yards, and the seventh active player to do so. Diggs also scored a touchdown for the Texans in the first half, a 9-yard pass from C.J. Stroud in the second quarter to notch his first score with his new team.

The 10,000 receiving yards milestone is the first of a few milestones Diggs can accomplish in 2024. Here are other milestones Diggs can reach this season:

Needs 90 receptions to become the second player in NFL history with at least 900 receptions in his first 10 career seasons, joining Marvin Harrison (927). Diggs has 810 career receptions entering the season.

Can become the second player ever with at least 100 receptions in five consecutive seasons, joining Antonio Brown (six from 2013-18).

Can become the third player in NFL history with at least 100 receptions in six career seasons, joining Antonio Brown and Brandon Marshall.

Diggs is off to an ideal start with the Texans, already having an impact with his new team. Diggs has 68 career touchdowns after his first touchdown catch for Houston.