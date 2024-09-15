Teams looking to start the season 2-0 will clash when the Chicago Bears meet the Houston Texans on Sunday Night Football. Chicago rallied from a first-half deficit to beat the Tennessee Titans, 24-17 in Week 1, while Houston outlasted the Indianapolis Colts, 29-27. The Bears (1-0), who were 7-10 and tied with the Minnesota Vikings for third in the NFC North standings, played well under the lights a year ago, going 3-1 in night games. The Texans (1-0), who won the AFC South at 10-7, were 7-4 indoors in 2023.

Kickoff from NRG Stadium in Houston is set for 8:20 p.m. ET. Houston is a 6.5-point favorite in the latest Bears vs. Texans odds, while the over/under for total points scored is 45.5. Before you make any Texans vs. Bears bets or predictions, you need to see what proven SportsLine NFL expert R.J. White has to say, given his mastery of picks involving the Bears.

White, a Fantasy and gambling editor for CBS Sports, consistently crushes against-the-spread picks and has gone 643-543-34 on his ATS picks from 2017-23, which returned more than $4,600 to $100 players. He also went 101-84-4 (+1366) on all NFL spread picks last season. White also has a strong read on the Bears. In fact, he is an outstanding 64-46-5 (+1539) on his last 115 picks in games involving Chicago.

Now, White has locked in on Bears vs. Texans from every angle and just locked in his Texans vs. Bears betting picks and predictions. You can visit SportsLine now to see his picks. Here are several NFL odds on the spread, over-under, and money-line for NFL betting on Bears vs. Texans:

Bears vs. Texans spread: Houston -6.5

Bears vs. Texans over-under: 45.5 points

Bears vs. Texans money line: Chicago +219, Houston -269

CHI: Bears have scored first in 10 of their last 13 games (+8.20 units)

HOU: Texans have hit the money line in 15 of their last 22 games (+10.45 units)

Bears vs. Texans: See picks at SportsLine

Why the Texans can cover

Quarterback C.J. Stroud is off to another strong start to the season. The second-year veteran completed 24 of 32 attempts (75%) for 234 yards and two touchdowns with no interceptions for a 115.9 rating last week. He has 12 touchdowns (11 pass, 1 rush) vs. no interceptions with a 107.3 rating in his past eight starts, including the playoffs. In nine career home starts, including the postseason, Stroud is 7-2 with 21 total touchdowns and four interceptions with a 112.5 rating. In his only start in primetime Jan. 6 at Indianapolis, he passed for 264 yards and two touchdowns with no interceptions.

Making a big first impression for his new team last week was veteran running back Joe Mixon, who spent his first seven seasons with the Cincinnati Bengals. He carried 30 times for 159 yards (5.3 average) and one touchdown. Although his longest run was 13 yards, he converted nine first downs for Houston. For his career, he has played in 98 games, carrying 1,601 times for 6,571 yards (4.1 average) and 50 touchdowns. See which team to back here.

Why the Bears can cover

Rookie quarterback Caleb Williams will try to build on last week's performance, his first start in the NFL. He completed 14 of 29 pass attempts (48.3%) for 93 yards for a rating of 55.7. He became the first rookie quarterback selected No. 1 overall to win his Week 1 start since David Carr for the Houston Texans in 2002. Williams also carried five times for 15 yards, converting one first down. Last season at USC, he completed 68.6% of his passes for 3,633 yards and 30 touchdowns against just five interceptions.

Defensively, the Bears were led by second-year pro Tyrique Stevenson. It was Stevenson's interception returned 43 yards for a score that helped propel Chicago past Tennessee last week. Stevenson finished with four tackles, including two solo, with two pass breakups. Stevenson finished fourth in tackling last season, making 86 stops, including 65 solo. He also had one tackle for loss with 16 pass breakups, four interceptions and two forced fumbles. See which team to pick here.

How to make Bears vs. Texans picks

White has analyzed Bears vs. Texans from every possible angle and while we can tell you he's leaning Over the point total, he has also discovered a critical X-factor that has him jumping all over one side of the spread. He's sharing what it is, and which side to back, only at SportsLine.

Who wins Bears vs. Texans on Sunday Night Football, and which critical X-factor makes one side of the spread a must-back? Visit SportsLine now to see which side of the Bears vs. Texans spread to back, all from the expert who is 64-46 on picks in games involving Chicago, and find out.