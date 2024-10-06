The Pittsburgh Steelers will try to get back on track when they battle the Dallas Cowboys on Sunday Night Football. Pittsburgh is coming off a 27-24 loss at Indianapolis last Sunday, while Dallas held off the New York Giants, 20-15, last Thursday. The Cowboys (2-2), tied for second in the NFC East, are 2-0 on the road this season. The Steelers (3-1), who lead the AFC North, are 1-0 on their home field. Dallas will be without linebacker Micah Parsons (ankle). The Cowboys lead the all-time series, 17-16, including wins in two of the last three matchups.

Kickoff from Acrisure Stadium in Pittsburgh is set for 8:20 p.m. ET. Pittsburgh is a 2.5-point favorite in the latest Cowboys vs. Steelers odds, while the over/under for total points scored is 43.5. Before you make any Cowboys vs. Steelers bets or predictions, make sure to check out the NFL predictions and betting advice from the SportsLine expert R.J. White, considering his mastery of picks involving Pittsburgh.

Steelers vs. Cowboys spread: Pittsburgh -2.5

Steelers vs. Cowboys over/under: 43.5 points

Steelers vs. Cowboys money line: Dallas +124, Pittsburgh -148

DAL: Cowboys have hit the first-half game total over in 13 of their last 20 games (+6.10 units)

PIT: Steelers have scored last in six of their last seven games at home (+4.95 units)

Why the Steelers can cover

Quarterback Justin Fields is off to a hot start for Pittsburgh. The former first-round draft pick of the Chicago Bears in 2021 leads the Steelers in passing and is second in rushing. In four games, he has completed 77 of 109 passes (70.6%) for 830 yards and three touchdowns with one interception for a 98.0 rating. He has also carried 38 times for 145 yards (3.8 average) with three touchdowns.

Running back Najee Harris powers the rushing attack. He has carried 68 times for 228 yards (3.4 average) with two explosive plays of 20 or more yards, including a long of 21. In all three Pittsburgh wins, he has rushed for 69 or more yards. He is also a weapon out of the backfield with 10 receptions for 84 yards, including a three-catch, 54-yard effort in last Sunday's loss to the Colts.

Why the Cowboys can cover

Veteran quarterback Dak Prescott is the leader of the Dallas offense. In four games this season, he has completed 96 of 149 passes (64.4%) for 1,072 yards and six touchdowns with two interceptions and a 93.6 rating. He has also rushed seven times for 21 yards and a score. He was 22 of 27 passes (81.5%) for 221 yards and two touchdowns in the win over the New York Giants.

His top target is wide receiver CeeDee Lamb, who has 20 receptions for 316 yards (15.8 average) and two touchdowns. He has had four explosive plays of 20 or more yards, including a long of 65 yards. He has 154 yards after the catch and has converted 11 first downs. In the win over New York, he caught seven passes for 98 yards and a score.

